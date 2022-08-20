Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update, and it’s a big one – Electrek

Ads

May 19

Fred Lambert

– May. 19th 2022 3:13 am PT

@FredericLambert

Tesla has started to push a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update with improvements based on over 250,000 training video clips from its fleet.

Based on the release notes, it’s a big update.



FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

Since the responsibility lies with the driver and not Tesla’s system, it is still considered a level two driver-assist system despite its name. It has been sort of a “two steps forward, one step back” type of program, as some updates have seen regressions in terms of the driving capabilities.

Tesla has been frequently releasing new software updates to the FSD Beta program and adding more owners to it.

The company now has around 100,000 owners in the program, and with more people in it, it is expected to have more data to train its neural nets.

Today, Tesla has started using a new FSD beta software update (2022.12.3.10), and according to the release notes, it is one of the most extensive updates to date.

Interestingly, Tesla notes for the first time the number of video clips pulled from the fleet and used to train certain new behaviors. The automaker has mentioned a total of over 250,000 new video clips used in the training set for this update.

Tesla also said that it has removed three older neural nets from the system, which enabled 1.8 frames per second improvement in the system frame rate.

The release notes also mentioned many more improvements – several of them related to the level of confidence in which the system takes action, which has been a source of frustration for using FSD Beta in the past.

You can read more about all the improvements in the release notes below:

FSD BETA v10.12 Release Notes

