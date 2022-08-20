History Channel’s ‘Alone’: Season 10, spinoff shows and more – Deseret News

Ads

The popular extreme survival show “Alone” wrapped up its ninth season last week and fans are already itching for more.

Driving the news: While there hasn’t been official word of Season 10’s confirmation or release date, two spinoff shows have been announced: “Alone: The Skills Challenge” and “Alone: Frozen.”

What they’re saying: According to the New York Daily Gazette, fans have been speculating that if Season 10 were to follow past production schedules, filming would have started just after the Season 9 finale.

Details: “Alone” debuted in 2015 and puts 10 competitors to the test to see how long they can survive in the wilderness in a remote location.

