Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything We Know In Australia – PCMag AU

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has been announced! It kicks off in Australia at 12am AEST on July 12, and will run until 5pm AEST on July 14 – delivering 65 hours of deals!

With costs on the rise, discount-minded internet users are eager for savings, and Amazon Prime Day is one way to score deals outside the holiday season.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Amazon to push its annual shopping holiday from July to October. But last year, it returned as a mid-Year sales extravaganza, where it will remain in 2022 for those who have shelled out for Prime in Australia.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will commence in Australia at 12am AEST on July 12, and functionally run for 65 hours, until 5pm AEST on July 14.

Local deals will run for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEST on July 13, however deals from the UK and US will still be available on both Amazon.com.au and the Amazon Global Store until the conclusion of the event in America (or, Down Under, 5pm on July 14).

During its first-quarter earnings results at the start of June, Amazon confirmed that Prime Day is scheduled for July 2022:

Amazon didn’t elaborate beyond that, but a March report from Digital Commerce 360 suggested Prime Day will start on July 11 or July 18, citing a message sent to people who use the Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) service.

For the planners and prognosticators, here’s Amazon’s history of Prime Day in Australia:

Australia traditionally gets one of the longest Prime Day events in the world, as deals from the US and Amazon Global Store are available Down Under beyond the official event (in 2021, stretching out until 5pm the next day).

In the months leading up to Prime Day, there will be rumors based on leaks from employees or partners. But Amazon itself probably won’t confirm the actual date(s) until a few weeks out. It announced Prime Day 2021 on June 2, about 2.5 weeks ahead of time. It did the same in 2020, when the pandemic-delayed Prime Day was announced on Sept. 28, two weeks before the big day.

Prime Day is a now-annual savings bonanza available to members of Amazon’s Prime service. It started in the US in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, billed as a “one-day only event filled with more deals than Black Friday, exclusively for Prime members around the globe.” That first Prime Day wasn’t exactly a huge success. The company’s stock of sale items quickly sold out and wait lists filled up immediately, leaving people with few options.

Prime “Day,” meanwhile, has since expanded into a two-day event, with early deals in the days leading up to the main event, and with Amazon seeming to get its act together a little more in regards to product availability.

Prime Day events have been running in Australia since 2019, and has grown year-on-year – featuring thousands of deals for Aussie bargain hunters.

This being Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime member to get the best bargains. If you’re not, it’s free to join for 30 days, after which it’s A$59 per year (or $6.99 per month). Once you’re signed up for Prime and signed into your account, the Amazon website and apps will display Prime Day prices, and you can add to your cart and check out like you normally would. (You can always sign up for a monthly account and cancel later, if that’s your thing.)

We’ll keep tabs on all the Prime Day deals as they’re announced, and update this story as they go live, but when the time comes, here’s how you can snag those discounts:

