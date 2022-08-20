Crypto: Lawmakers rip industry, demand SEC action during recent hearings – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Crypto winter and resulting bankruptcies are pushing lawmakers to up the ante on regulators.

During a hearing last week, Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said the SEC is the missing cop on the crypto beat while Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ripped on the crypto industry for scamming mom-and-pop investors and pledged to introduce a bill soon to regulate the crypto market and stamp out scams.

Warren criticized the crypto industry, lambasting up to 20% returns crypto lenders like now defunct Celsius Network offered, while highlighting the influx of institutional investors into crypto from venture capital firms to hedge funds.

“Crypto has made it faster and cheaper than ever before to rip off consumers,” Warren griped during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Thursday. “Across the crypto market, the big investors are funding, hyping, and then vampire-sucking money out of crypto projects that scam mom-and-pop investors.”

The hearing comes after the collapse of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin UST, touched off a bear market in crypto, triggering solvency issues and the bankruptcy of several crypto lending and brokerage firms. The failures have caused investors to be frozen out of their accounts, with both retail and institutional players facing billions in losses.

Amid these failures and losses, as the Senate Banking Committee’s ranking member, Toomey is questioning where the SEC has been.

“What was the SEC doing while these companies and others were offering lending products that looked an awful lot like securities?” Toomey asked during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on crypto scams. “And what is the SEC doing now to help ensure the crypto community gets the regulatory clarity it has repeatedly asked for?”

Toomey continued: “They deserve answers now, not later. And Chairman Gensler has the answers to those and other questions — but refuses to share them with us.” Toomey also questioned why Chair Gensler was not testifying before the Senate Banking Committee.

Toomey sent a letter to Chairman Gensler last week expressing concerns about the SEC using enforcement actions rather than writing clear rules that offer regulatory clarity to the cryptocurrency industry and consumers.

“Had the SEC responded to calls for clarity on how it would apply existing securities laws to novel digital assets and services, something I and others repeatedly asked for, things might have been different,” said Toomey.

The SEC has taken enforcement actions to make crypto firms comply with securities laws, including earlier this year when the commission accused BlockFi of selling unregistered securities, while levying a $100 million fine in conjunction with 32 other states.

Last week, the SEC brought its first insider trading case for crypto, touching off expectations the findings in that case could yield more enforcement actions. Coinbase is now reportedly being investigated for allowing Americans to trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities. The Commission has yet to apply or write new rules to protect investors in crypto markets.

When asked by Yahoo Finance last month why the SEC hasn’t acted more aggressively to write rules to protect investors, Chair Gensler said he rejected the premise of the question.

“We have rules in place for what it means to be an investment company, like a mutual fund, when you put your money in,” said Gensler, pointing specifically to the aforementioned actions taken against BlockFi.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee also called for regulators to do more. “We will push our regulators to do more. Of course, that means the SEC,” Brown said.

Brown sent letters last week to Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook requesting information about the companies’ safeguards for mobile apps after the FBI warned against fake cryptocurrency apps that have scammed hundreds of investors for millions in losses.

Gensler also reiterated that he’s asked SEC staff to work with crypto platforms to get them registered and regulated as well as ensure that crypto tokens are registered where needed as securities.

“There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently just because a different technology is used,” Gensler said in recorded video remarks released Thursday. “That would be like saying drivers of electric cars don’t need seatbelts because they don’t use gas.”

Gensler added, “We ought to apply these same protections in the crypto markets. We should be technology-neutral when it comes to investor protection.”

—

Click here for the latest crypto news, updates, values, prices, and more related to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, DeFi and NFTs

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Markets correspondent Jared Blikre takes a look at the declining pricing for cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum as the FDIC issue letters to five crypto companies.

In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

Yahoo Finance Live co-anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks moving in after-hours trading.

A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

The stock rose as much as 272% but is up about 175% as of 1:25 p.m. ET. The tech stock's gain came on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). Given the way the stock is soaring, the market apparently thinks the IPO was underpriced.

(Bloomberg) — The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targ

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits, betraying the use of entrusted property, and the illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said. China-born Xiao, known to have links to China's Communist Party elite, was last seen whisked away in a wheelchair from a luxury Hong Kong hotel in the early hours with his head covered, a source close to the tycoon told Reuters at the time.

Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

The price of dogecoin jumped this week after the new Dogechain platform gained traction from retail investors.

One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

(Bloomberg) — Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry

If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

It's no wonder Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock has lost more than a fifth of its value in just a couple of months. Marketing partner Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is getting cold feet on working with Altria to sell its IQOS heated tobacco device while also just acquiring the leading competitor to Altria's own smokeless tobacco products. At the same time, the federal government all but obliterated Altria's $13 billion investment in Juul Labs, the one-time electronic-cigarette leader.

In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

It’s been a good year for energy stocks. The S&P 500’s XLE is up nearly 40% since the beginning of January — by far outperforming the broader market.

The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has

source