New Report Reveals Emilia Clarke's ‘Secret Invasion’ Character – Disney Plus Informer

According to a new report from Insider Daniel Richtman on his Patreon account, we may know what character Emilia Clarke will play in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ Original series “Secret Invasion.” According to the report, Clarke will play a well-known Skrull from Marvel Comics named G’iah.

The Direct further points out that while G’iah initially helped the Skrulls with their invasion of other planets, she would eventually switch sides after seeing the pure brutality that her people were willing to use in order to accomplish their goals. This could play out in similar fashion for the MCU as well, with Emilia Clarke’s version of the character gravitating towards Nick Fury and Talos as things get more intense during the events on Earth.



As always, since nothing has been confirmed by Marvel or Disney, we will treat this as a rumor for now.

Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The show’s cast also includes Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott and Martin Freeman. Cobie Smulders will also return as ex-SHIELD agent Maria Hill in the new series.

Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot), will act as head writer and executive producer of the show. Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim have signed on to direct.

“Secret Invasion” will reportedly be a six-episode event miniseries and release on Disney+ Spring 2023.

Source: Patreon via The Direct

