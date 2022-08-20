Nokia XR20, G50, and 8.3 Get New Updates – Phandroid – News for Android

Ads

One of the advantages of owning Nokia-branded phones is that the handsets tend to get regular security and software updates compared to other mid-range and budget brands. With that said, several Nokia phones including the Nokia XR20, Nokia G50, and Nokia 8.3 have gotten new security updates, which should address some issues with stability and security.



For starters, the Nokia XR20 finally received a new Android 12 Build with version number V2.420, which also comes with the July 2022 security patch, and is now available globally. Meanwhile, the Nokia G50 likewise received a new Android 12 Build update with version number V2.380, and likewise features the July security patch. Last but not the least, the July software patch also made its way to the Nokia 8.3, which should be available for users in the United Kingdom and Croatia.

Nokia has been spotted in a lot of headlines recently, after going head-to-head with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo in a legal battle. More recently, several upcoming products bearing the Finnish company’s branding have been popping up online, leading many to expect a ton of new announcements from Nokia and HMD Global at the upcoming IFA 2022 tradeshow, including new smartphones and laptops, a game controller, and even a subscription service.

Users can check for updates by heading into the Settings app on their Nokia phones.

Source: Nokiamob

