Personal tools
Use the hashtag #APSConnects when posting uplifting images, videos, and messages to Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
We are launching a social media campaign for 2022-2023, emphasizing the strong relationships between APS students and staff, APS schools and community.
We’d love for our schools, departments, parents, and partners to participate!
It’s easy!
We’ll like and share! And the community will be reminded of the connections that are made every day in Albuquerque Public Schools.
Please remember:
Physical Address:
6400 Uptown Blvd. NE
Albuquerque NM 87110
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 25704
Albuquerque NM 87125-0704
APS Administration
(505) 880-3700
Student Service Center
(505) 855-9040
servicecenter@aps.edu
Home Latest News #APSConnects: 2022-2023 Social Media Campaign — Albuquerque Public Schools – Albuquerque Public...
#APSConnects: 2022-2023 Social Media Campaign — Albuquerque Public Schools – Albuquerque Public Schools
Ads
Personal tools
Ads