APSConnects: 2022-2023 Social Media Campaign — Albuquerque Public Schools – Albuquerque Public Schools

Use the hashtag #APSConnects when posting uplifting images, videos, and messages to Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.



We are launching a social media campaign for 2022-2023, emphasizing the strong relationships between APS students and staff, APS schools and community.

We’d love for our schools, departments, parents, and partners to participate!

It’s easy!

We’ll like and share! And the community will be reminded of the connections that are made every day in Albuquerque Public Schools.

Physical Address:

6400 Uptown Blvd. NE

Albuquerque NM 87110

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 25704

Albuquerque NM 87125-0704

APS Administration

(505) 880-3700

Student Service Center

(505) 855-9040

servicecenter@aps.edu

