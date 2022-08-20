Bitcoin Aug. 19 chart alert – Bears seize near-term advantage – Kitco NEWS

Ads

(Kitco News) – Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a solidly down and hit a three-week low in early U.S. trading Friday. Bears have gained the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Now, the path of least resistance for Bitcoin prices is sideways-to-lower in the near term. Stay tuned!





