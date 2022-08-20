David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.
The streaming service could still generate billions of dollars in advertising sales
Lucas Shaw
Netflix Inc.’s kids programming and new movies will stay commercial free when the company introduces its advertising-supported service, according to people familiar with the plans.
Netflix has told partners it won’t run ads during original kids programs, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the company is still working out the details. In addition, some studios that have licensed Netflix the rights to kids programs won’t allow the company to run commercials in them. The company has decided original movies should stay ad-free, at least at first, the people said, which should allay the concerns of top filmmakers.
Netflix Says 'No' to Advertising in Kids Programs, New Movies – Bloomberg
