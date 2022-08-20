New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom.

The top half of the dress features a black and white horizontal striped pattern.

The dress also features a pink belt and buckle across the midsection.

The bottom half of this dress showcases icons from some classic Magic Kingdom attractions. We spy Space Mountain, the smiling clock face from “it’s a small world,” a pirate flag hinting at Pirates of the Caribbean, fireworks, José from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Cinderella Castle, and even a teacup from Mad Tea Party.

The back of the dress has a zipper.

What do you think of the Magic Kingdom attractions dress? Let us know in the comments.

