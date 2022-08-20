iPad and iPad Pro 2022 delays just tipped — here's why – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
China’s power outages could delay the production of the upcoming iPads — but not by too much
Apple is gearing up to launch its iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 this year, but a new report suggests the rumored devices could face production delays.
We’ve previously heard that the new iPads are tipped for an October launch with big upgrades such as a new design for the base model and the arrival of the Apple M2 chip in the Pro version. But now a report by Digitimes (opens in new tab) claims power outages in China’s Sichuan province could affect production — and that this could in turn affect the new models’ likely October release date.
China is facing extreme temperatures in its Sichuan province and apparently 19 cities in the area have had their factories non-operational, according to a report from iMore (opens in new tab). But Digitimes does clarify that if the power cuts don’t extend beyond the expected date of August 20, it should not affect production by too much, so any delay is unlikely to be huge.
Supply chain delays and Spring lockdowns in China also seemed to have affected production of the upcoming iPhone 14 series, but right now everything appears to be on track for a September launch at a separate Apple event. In fact, the latest on that front is that the iPhone 14 event will take place September 7th, even earlier than usual.
Previous reports had suggested that Apple could be delaying the iPadOS 16 launch by a month, a scenario that could have hinted at a slightly delayed iPad launch this year. But whenever the new models arrive, they sound like they’ll be worth waiting for.
For instance, a leaked set of CAD renders allegedly of the new iPad 2022 indicate the device will have larger bezels on all four sides, a flatter design and a larger screen in what looks like the biggest visual shake-up of the model for years. Apple could also switch out the Lightning port to the much more versatile USB-C port.
The iPad Pro 2022, meanwhile, is expected to get the new Apple M2 chip that powers the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro; the current iPad Pro was introduced in early 2021 with the Apple M1 chip.
We should know more about the potential new iPads very soon, but until then, bookmark our iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 hubs and check back regularly for the latest updates on Apple’s upcoming tablets.
