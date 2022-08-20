Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -1.39% shed 1.39% to $286.15 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -1.29% falling 1.29% to 4,228.48 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.86% falling 0.86% to 33,706.74. This was the stock’s fourth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $63.52 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.51% fell 1.51% to $171.52, Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -2.46% fell 2.46% to $117.21, and SAP SE ADR SAP, -0.91% fell 0.91% to $91.62. Trading volume (19.9 M) remained 6.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 26.0 M.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

Supported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source