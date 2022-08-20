Echoes star Ali Stroker age, Instagram, roles, and more: Everything about the Claudia actress – Netflix Life

Ads

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Ali Stroker attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix limited series, Echoes. In the title, she will play the role of Claudia, a character who might know a thing or two about the sudden disappearance of Leni, Gina’s (Michelle Monaghan) twin sister.

Curious to know more about Ali’s new project? Then check out the official synopsis of the original series (via Netflix Media Center) below:

Aside from the series’ story, you probably also want to know more about Ali Stroker, especially since she may be a familiar face you may have seen before. If so, keep reading to learn all about Ali’s age, Instagram, and more.

Ali Stroker was born on June 16, 1987, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, making her 35 years old as of today and a Gemini.

Ali’s Instagram page, @alistroker, proves she’s a jack of all trades and a master at everything!

Her account is full of inspiring pictures, such as the time she visited the Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. There, she met and spoke with a few of her fans. (See the amazing post here.) Prior to this, Ali also posted a few snaps of her reading her new children’s book, Ali and the Sea Stars, to a group of children at a local library. (How adorable!)

It would be beside us to not tell you that Ali is also a talented singer who absolutely crushes any and every Wicked song with no problem. Oh, and did we mention she’s an extremely skilled actress, hence her Tony Award? She’s definitely a force to be reckoned with!

If you’re as amazed by Ali as we are, then be sure to give her a follow on her Instagram (and her Twitter) to see more content.

According to IMDb, Ali’s first acting credit was in the FOX television series, Glee. There, she played the role of Betty Pillsbury, a character who is talented in singing and acting, yet her skills are overshadowed by her cold personality.

Shortly after this role, Ali went on to star in the following notable TV shows and films:

Believe us when we say, Ali Stroker is an actress that’s going to take over the world! Be sure to see her as Claudia in Echoes, streaming on Friday, Aug. 19, only on Netflix.

