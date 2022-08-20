Could Alphabet (GOOGL Stock) rise towards the 112 level? – FXStreet

Ads

Today’s instrument is Alphabet Inc. Class A‘s stock traded on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker GOOGL.

When we look at GOOGL ‘s chart, we can see that it is traded at around $107.85 (post-split adjustment pricing). Tomorrow it is announcing its quarterly earnings and if the market’s expectation is positive, then we could see its price rising towards its resistance level at around $112 otherwise it should fall towards its support level at around $102.





