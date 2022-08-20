Instagram is testing a new 'Show All' feature for Stories; read details here – Republic World

Ads

IMAGE: UNSPLASH

Popular social media platform Instagram is testing a new feature that will show only three stories uploaded by a user and hide the excessive ones. As of now, Instagram allows users to upload up to 100 stories at a time and hence, it might be difficult for users to go through the stories of all the users. Keep reading to know more about the new Instagram feature that might be rolled out in the near future.

An Instagram user in Brazil, Phill Ricelle noticed the feature and shared a screenshot via Twitter. The screenshot appears to show the Instagram Stories layout, along with a new option located beside the user’s profile picture at the top left corner. Translation reveals that the feature reads ‘Show All.’ As and when the feature is released by Instagram, users will only see the first three Stories uploaded by other users. To see all the stories, they would have to tap on the option mentioned earlier.

Olha só como está. Pra ver todos tem de clicar no “Mostrar tudo” pic.twitter.com/cHrHL6enUD

If users do not tap on the ‘Show All’ option, they will see other users’ Stories. The update could be useful in a way that it will help users in seeing updates from more of their friends and connections at the same time. However, it could cause the views on the fourth story and so on to fall down, which might not be a good thing for creators and influencers on Instagram.

Most recently, Instagram has released a new feature called Enhanced Tags. The feature will enable users to credit their creative collaborators in posts and short videos that appear in Feed and Reels on Instagram. Instagram mentions in its post that “this feature will display a creator’s publicly displayed and self-identified profile category.” The categories include make-up artist, choreographer creative director, photographer and other categories, as displayed in the feature image of the article.

According to a report from Insider via The Verge, Meta is looking forward to new ways of easing the Reel creation process. A Meta spokesperson also told Insider that Instagram is testing the ability for creators to make a reel using an existing Template from another short video on the platform. The feature is currently being tested with a small number of users and might be released for regular users soon.

