Tech News LIVE Updates Today: iPhone 14, asteroids, 5G Spectrum, OTT and more | Tech News – HT Tech

As the iPhone 14 launch date comes near, we are hearing about all sorts of leaks and rumors regarding the devices. But other smartphone makers are also on the move, with Vivo V25 Pro making its debut this week. We have also reviewed Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED 55-inch television, so do check it if you’re looking to buy. There is a huge 420-feet wide asteroid expected to approach close to the Earth, for all the astronomy enthusiasts out there. This, and more in today’s technology live updates.

Motorola Android 13 update plan leaked!

Motorola Android 13 update tracker: The latest version of Android is reaching the newer Motorola phones first, check the list: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/mobile/news/motorola-android-13-update-plan-leaked-only-latest-moto-g-edge-models-to-get-it-first-71660987629340.html

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max image OUT? Have a sneak peek

If you were waiting to know how the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will look, then your wait is likely over as GSMArena has revealed the official image of the iPhone. Check details: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/amp/mobile/news/apple-iphone-14-pro-max-image-out-have-a-sneak-peek-71660986672154.html

NASA Artemis Mission: Moon landing areas for American astronauts identified; check list

NASA has identified 13 candidate regions for landing next Americans on Moon via Artemis III. Here is all you need to know: https://tech.hindustantimes.com/amp/tech/news/nasa-artemis-mission-moon-landing-areas-for-american-astronauts-identified-check-list-71660981513660.html

Top 5 OTT shows to watch this weekend

If you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, we have curated a list of 5 binge worthy shows on Netflix, Zee5 and Amazon Prime Videos. List includes The Family Man, Delhi Crime, Rangbaaz and more. Check: https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/top-5-ott-shows-to-binge-watch-online-this-weekend-on-netflix-amazon-prime-the-family-man-delhi-crime-more-71660986820670.html

Windows 11 Start Menu gets another upgrade

Windows 11 gets a new Start menu design that makes it more practical than ever to use. Here are all the details. Read: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/laptops-pc/news/windows-11-start-menu-gets-another-upgrade-and-this-one-makes-it-better-71660981526443.html

The best camera phones in the Market, take a look

Now you can easily get a good detailed image with the help of camera phones, thus eliminating the need to buy cameras. If you are planning to buy a camera phone, check the list here. Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more- best camera phones to buy: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/photos/want-to-buy-camera-phones-get-google-pixel-6a-samsung-galaxy-s22-ultra-and-more-71660980032996.html

A 420-foot wide asteroid narrowly missed the Earth

A gigantic asteroid, 2019 AV13, was zooming towards the Earth, according to NASA. This dangerous asteroid has just flown past our Earth, missing it narrowly. Read: https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/earth-just-escaped-the-fury-of-a-dangerous-420-foot-wide-asteroid-says-nasa-71660980162720.html

Dangerous vulnerabilities found in iPhone, iPad

iPhone, iPad and Mac models have been found to suffer from dangerous vulnerabilities. Here is what Apple urges: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/your-iphone-ipad-mac-could-be-in-big-trouble-apple-urges-to-download-the-fix-now-71660975275518.html

This ‘Hide My Email address’ iPhone trick can be very handy for you

Apple iPhone users can send emails by hiding their real email address with the help of Hide My Email. Here is all you need to know: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/amp/how-to/iphone-trick-hide-my-email-address-71660973037648.html

Fans of Wordle, check out this starting word suggestion from Wordlebot 2.0

The New York Times has upgraded Wordlebot and now, it thinks more like a human would. It has also suggested a new starting word that can elevate your Wordle game to the next level. Try it to get the Wordle answer today. Check: https://tech.hindustantimes.com/gaming/news/forget-crane-find-the-wordle-answer-easily-now-check-the-exciting-new-wordlebot-2-0-starting-word-71660972674456.html

Google Pixel 6a: A better iPhone SE 3?

The arrival of Google Pixel 6a, the new member of the Pixel 6 family, marks the return of the Pixel lineup back in India. It has a new design and a flagship chip. Should you buy it? Watch here. Video here: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/videos/google-pixel-6a-a-better-iphone-se-3-know-which-one-you-should-buy-71660937799072.html

Phone apps with more than 2 mn downloads found to have dangerous malware

Millions of android users have been warned of dangerous apps on Google Play Store riddled with viruses. Check the complete list here: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/amp/tech/news/dangerous-phone-apps-with-over-2-mn-downloads-found-on-google-play-store-check-full-list-here-71660932218678.html

Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED 55 Review

The Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED offers the OLED viewing experience with Sony’s masterful tuning and a great TV to back it up with. Here is our full review: http://tech.hindustantimes.com/tv/reviews/sony-bravia-xr-a80k-oled-55-review-some-sony-brilliance-on-an-oled-can-it-get-better-71660966988736.html

