Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Crypto Kingpins – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Business of Sports lets you follow the money in the world of sports, reporting on trades, salaries, endorsements, contracts and collective bargaining. The show takes listeners inside the business end of the sports world, and explains what it means to fans and their pocketbooks.
Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark
T-Mobile Emerges as Hedge Fund Favorite With Stock on a Tear
Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Crypto Kingpins
Social Media Buzz: Texas Weather Warning, Linda Evangelista
Mexico Considers Incentives to Attract Semiconductor Investment
UK Equips Nurses with Smart Goggles to See More Patients
Mexico Nabs Ex Top Prosecutor, 20 Soldiers Over Missing Students
Germany, US Note ‘Courage’ of Jailed Russia Critic Navalny
BlackRock Warns SEC’s Plans on ESG Disclosures Will Backfire
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Seeks to Buy as Much as 50% of Occidental
Q&A: Bardem Is Excited for US Arrival of ‘The Good Boss’
France Pays Homage to Beloved New Yorker Cartoonist Sempé
What Happened When Minneapolis Ended Single-Family Zoning
FBI’s Mar-A-Lago Search Raises a Big Question: Why?
Can ‘House of the Dragon’ Ignite a Big Media Merger?
Richest Silicon Valley Suburb Says Build Anywhere But Here
Neobanks Are Struggling to Make Good on Their Lofty Promises
Stories of Climate Adaptation From a Simmering Subcontinent
They Pledged Not to Prosecute Abortions. The Reality Is Tougher
Foot Locker Comeback Hangs on Woman Who Rewrote Beauty Playbook
Kobe Bryant’s Widow Says She’d Go Through Hell to Get Justice
Chinese Farmers Struggle as Scorching Drought Wilts Crops
The World’s Cotton Supply Keeps Shrinking, Hit by Drought, Heat
Electric Scooter Revolution Faces a Reckoning in Stockholm
San Francisco Bets on Swanky Sho Club to Lure Workers Back to Office
New York MTA Seeks First Rider Ban for the Assault of a Subway Worker
Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Crypto Kingpins
FTX US, Four Others Ordered to Correct FDIC Insurance Claims
Tether’s Second Quarter Lays Bare Impact of Terra Collapse
Olga Kharif
The much-anticipated upgrade of Ethereum will create new participants called builders in the blockchain ecosystem, a move that risks altering the power structure of what is arguably the most commercially important cryptocurrency network.
Under the current system, networks of computers known as miners pluck transactions out of a special data pool, and arrange them into blocks that are added to the blockchain. The miners are being eliminated as part of a plan to reduce energy consumption. After the planned September upgrade known as the Merge, the builders will gather transactions into blocks, which they will then send to the validators. The validators will sign off on the order of the blocks that will form the upgraded blockchain.
Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Crypto Kingpins – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Business of Sports lets you follow the money in the world of sports, reporting on trades, salaries, endorsements, contracts and collective bargaining. The show takes listeners inside the business end of the sports world, and explains what it means to fans and their pocketbooks.