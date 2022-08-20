Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers and Public Beta Testers – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after the release of the fifth betas.



Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. Public beta testers can download the profile from Apple’s beta testing website.

According to Apple’s release notes for the update, it adds new options for live sports games and addresses issues with device storage Settings, Safari, and more.

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

– Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 could be some of the last updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 as Apple is now working on iOS 16, which is set to be released this fall.

Apple has also released new RC versions of tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.7.

