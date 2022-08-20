Beats Fit Pro in Kim Kardashian Colors Sold Out in US and Canada at Apple – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s special-edition Beats Fit Pro colors, designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, have sold out on Apple’s online stores in the U.S. and Canada within hours after launching.



All three colors – Moon, Dune, and Earth – have shown as no longer available for online orders since Tuesday afternoon, with no date given for when they will be available again for purchase. Amazon US though does seem to have stock remaining. Over in the U.K., only the Earth color is available to order from Apple online, while all color options remain available in Germany, France, and Japan.

For those eager to get hold of the “Kim K” special edition Beats in person, the new colors will become available at select Apple Store locations starting Wednesday, including The Grove, Tower Theatre, and Third Street Promenade in the Los Angeles area, Fifth Avenue and SoHo in New York City, Aventura in Miami, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Regent Street in London, Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Kurfürstendamm in Berlin.

There are no changes to the $199.99 “Kim K” edition Beats Fit Pro beyond the new color options. The standard color options remain available, including Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray.

Launched in November 2021, the Beats Fit Pro are ideal for athletes, with flexible wingtips providing a more secure fit in the ear. The wireless earbuds have similar features as AirPods Pro, including silicone ear tips, active noise cancellation with “Transparency” mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, and hands-free “Hey Siri” support.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source