Can HUH Token Be The Crypto of Influence Similar To Dogecoin? | Mint – Mint

Ads

HUH Token (HUH) is an upcoming blockchain network that is an open-source decentralised ‘meme’ token

Cryptocurrencies have already positively impacted the online sphere by bringing decentralisation to digital finances. Essentially, it is an alternative to the traditional centralised banking institutions, offering a more permissionless and independent method of handling digital finances.



The popularity of crypto skyrocketed in 2021, which saw altcoins flourish and outperform the founding network of crypto Bitcoin according to an article published byWeForum. Many of these veteran crypto networks have had a huge influence online. Cryptocurrencies have managed to get the attention of high-profile figures in the entertainment and entrepreneurial industries.



Dogecoin is one blockchain network which has succeeded in catching the eyes of influential figures, while also pioneering the meme coin genre in crypto. HUH Token is a new cryptocurrency that plans to follow suit, aiming to captivate celebrities through their unique branding.



What is HUH Token’s Vision?

HUH Token (HUH) is an upcoming blockchain network that is an open-source decentralised ‘meme’ token. The founders of HUH believe a vital concept of making a meme coin successful in crypto is by having clear utility behind it, which many other meme coins lack. HUH was created with tokenomics of a meme cryptocurrency but has evident usability behind it, resulting in a harmonic ecosystem that enables a multitude of growth possibilities.



This blockchain network concentrates on building a reputable NFT marketplace by removing t he high financial barrier to entry whilst maintaining a good community spirit. To gain access to the HUH NFT collection, token holders must connect their wallets to the HUH Vault.



The token underwent a significant rebrand in April 2022, with the website designed to cater to the needs of social media users. The HUH social media application aims to will reward users for participating in different activities.



HUH Token makes a conscious effort to get the attention of Telsa founder Elon Musk by holding 20% of tokens in a charity wallet for him. They have even encouraged visitors of their website to tweet Elon Musk to make him aware of the HUH token. If Elon Musk were to decline the offer, the HUH tokens will be given to charities based on young men’s mental health struggles.



The meme token aims to have 1000 influencers endorse their currency by the end of August, and will follow up by having a big media event in Time Square, the heart of New York.

How Dogecoin Changed the Crypto Landscape

Dogecoin (DOGE) is best known for introducing meme coins to the crypto market. It is the first meme coin and is based on the popular 2013 ‘doge’ meme. This meme shows a Shiba Inu dog funnily glancing at the camera while surrounded by satirical internal monologues.



The developers of Dogecoin envisaged it as a light-hearted and fun cryptocurrency that would have a greater appeal beyond the core of the Bitcoin audience. DOGE is primarily used to tip on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content. Users can get tipped from Dogecoin by participating in a community that uses digital currency.



DOGE’s success was heightened by Elon Musk, who publicly endorsed the currency in early 2021 on Twitter. Dogecoin has significantly impacted coins such as Shiba Inu, Floki Inu and ApeCoin – cryptocurrencies who have all somewhat emulated the meme coin blueprint that DOGE has implemented.



More information on HUH Token (HUH):

Swap: https://swap.huh.social/

Website: https://www.huh.social/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.



Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ads

source