Good Trouble | Season 4 Episode 16 Sneak Peek Released – Disney Plus Informer

Freeform has released a sneak peek for Episode 16 from Season 4 of “Good Trouble” which airs on August 18 at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform and streams the next day on Hulu.

In Episode 16, frustrated and overwhelmed with all that’s been happening in their relationship, Gael decides he needs some time away from Isabella.

“Good Trouble” follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig. It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Cierra Ramirez and Brooke Nevin. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

“Good Trouble” has been renewed for a fifth season at Freeform.

