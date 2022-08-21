This Shiba Inu-Themed Heating Pad Will Be Your Emotional Support Buddy When ‘Aunt Flo’ Visits – MS News

This Shiba Inu-Themed Heating Pad Will Be Your Emotional Support Buddy When...

The Shiba Inu lights up when you’re using it.

By Rachel Fong

That period of the month where one gets their, well, period is usually an uncomfortable – if not straight up painful – time.For some women, the pain can even be debilitating, causing them to be bedridden for hours or even days.Luckily, technology has come through with some rather nifty inventions that could help to relieve the cramps.Source: Lazada One such device is this heating pad, which boasts four heat levels, five massage modes, and one very cute Shiba Inu.As a bonus, the Shiba Inu even lights up during use.At first glance, the heating pad already stands out thanks to the Shiba Inu figure in the middle.With its curious staring out of a transparent casing, it looks like the world’s cutest astronaut ready for take-off in its spaceship.Source: Lazada It’s not all style and no substance, though — the heating pad has four temperature levels that range from 35°C to 65°C and five different massage modes.Source: Lazada As such, users have the option to adjust the heating pad to their desired comfort level.Apart from period cramps, it is also advertised as being effective for combating chills and body aches.One of the most frustrating things about getting your period, aka ‘Aunt Flo’, is how it can hinder your agility.Most of us still have to go about our day when we’re menstruating, and this heating pad has taken that into account too.At just 210g, it is around the same weight as two medium-sized bananas or a bar of chocolate.Source: Lazada In other words, it’s light enough to not weigh you down while you’re on the go.The heating pad is also USB chargeable, which means you don’t need to worry about stocking up on batteries and can use the same cable as your other gadgets.Additionally, its waistband is adjustable, so you can loosen it for extra comfort if you’ve just had a heavy lunch.The Shiba Inu heating pad is now available on Lazada and Shopee , with stocks ready to ship out locally.Source: Lazada It comes in two fetching colourways — orange and white, or all-pink.Source: Lazada Each heating pad also comes with a local warranty that’s valid for three months.While its original price was S$60, it is currently retailing for S$36.98 on Lazada and S$36.99 on Shopee.In real life, Shiba Inus are popular pets who are as delightful as they are loyal Despite it being an artificial doggo, this Shiba Inu on a heating pad can still ‘protecc’ you in its own way by guarding you from cramps.With a design that’s both sleek and cute, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it showing up on more waists everywhere.Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com Featured image adapted from Lazada Article written by:25Connect & collaborate with us(C) 2022 MSNews – All Rights Reserved.

