The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week – Moneycontrol

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau recently shared a few pictures on Twitter that hints at a foldable smartphone that could debut soon. The tweet didn’t reveal a launch timeline for the possible OnePlus Fold but let us hope it isn’t a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N or a minor redesign with the Hasselblad cameras.

Samsung has revealed the India price of its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 price will start at Rs 1,54,999, while the Flip 4’s starting price is Rs 89,999. Read more details, including variant options, here

For years, India has been one of the biggest markets for Google Play in terms of app downloads and users. Now, the country is also emerging as a key monetization opportunity, thanks to the growing adoption of digital transactions, particularly the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), a senior Google executive told Moneycontrol.

Samsung has reevaluated its shipping estimates for smartphones this year, cutting down projections by more than 50 million units. Sources blame rising inflation, supply-chain problems and lower consumer demand for forcing Samsung’s hand.

Google has announced that it will update Search in the coming weeks to prioritise authentic reviews over clickbait. In a blog post, the search engine giant said that the new updates were part of an “ongoing effort to reduce low-quality content and make it easier to find content that feels authentic and useful in Search”.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

