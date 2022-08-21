Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today rally; XRP surges 24%, Shiba Inu up 13% | Mint – Mint

Ads

Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain also surged more than 4%

Cryptocurrency prices continued to climb for second consecutive session after Bitcoin rose to a four-week high on Monday. The world’s largest and most popular digital token was up over 4% at $44,091. Bitcoin is down about 5% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas, it is still 36% far away from its record high of near $69,000 hit in November 2021.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization also surged over 4% to $3,143. It dropped to a six-month trough in late January, but since then, ether, the token used for the Ethereum blockchain, has surged about 48%. Similarly, Binance Coin rose about 4% to $434.

Dogecoin price gained over 5% to $0.16 whereas Shiba Inu skyrocketed over 12% to $0.000033. The performance of other coins also improved as XRP surged 24% while Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, Terra, Polkadot, Solana prices were trading with gains in the range of 5-11% over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today surged back above $2 trillion, as per CoinGecko, as it was up more than 5% at $2.11 trillion, supported by rally in crypto prices today.

The crypto market has been in recovery mode in recent sessions, marking the third week of inflows totaling $133 million last week, according to a report from digital asset manager CoinShares.

Bitcoin led all inflows, with $71 million, the largest since early December and the third straight week of inflows, with a total of $108 million. Ether, on the other hand, posted net outflows of $8.5 million in the week ended February 4, its 9th straight week of outflows, totaling $280 million. That represents 2.2% of assets under management (AUM), according to CoinShares.

(With inputs from agencies)

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source