Netflix Open Connect Network: FreeBSD, Not Linux – Phoronix

Ads

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Phoronix Premium allows ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles on a single page, and other features while supporting this site’s continued operations.

The mission at Phoronix since 2004 has centered around enriching the Linux hardware experience. In addition to supporting our site through advertisements, you can help by subscribing to Phoronix Premium. You can also contribute to Phoronix through a PayPal tip.

Legal Disclaimer, Privacy Policy, Cookies | Contact

Copyright © 2004 – 2022 by Phoronix Media.

All trademarks used are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source