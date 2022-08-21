Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zilliqa, Shiba Inu & Polkadot — Asian Wrap 19 August – FXStreet

Ads

Zilliqa price could be due for a serious liquidation. Key levels have been identified. ZiIliqa price merits considerable concern as the ERC-20 token has failed to hold support at both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $0.058.





Shiba Inu price could witness a sharp decline as multiple forecasts issued a warning of a potential pump and dump underway. Shiba Inu price is continuing to validate technical outlooks forecasted throughout the summer. Last week, a 35% increase was forecasted ahead of time, enabling subscribers a chance to partake in a profitable swing trade.





Polkadot price has fallen penny-from-Eiffel style on two separate occasions. DOT price has printed three clean impulse waves and has yet to tag significant liquidity levels near the rally's origin point. A retracement can occur as high as $11.75 and still uphold a bearish outlook towards $4.00.



Dogecoin and Shiba Inu see their prices suddenly capitulate, after yielding double-digit profits to holders over the weekend. The fall appears to be linked to mass profit taking ahead of the recent dip.

Cardano price has seen three consecutive down candlesticks denoting an aggressive seller-dominated regime. This massive sell-off seems to originate from the influential lead crypto Bitcoin and is affecting many altcoins.

Solana (SOL) price action is getting hammered in the ASIA PAC session as support breaks down as a result of inflated tail risks leading to traders reassessing their positions.

Crypto.com Coins (CRO) price is under siege from geopolitical tensions that have been put back on high alert after a Bloomberg interview with the Indonesian president.

A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.

