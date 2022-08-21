Trisha's cryptic post on Instagram leaves fans guessing! – Tamil News – Telugu Cinema – IndiaGlitz

Ads

Trisha is one of the popular South actresses, and she has been ruling fans’ hearts for over two decades. She is also an active social media user and often treats he fans with pictures of her, her pets and her family. Recently Trisha’s insta story has grabbed the attention of fans.

Her latest Instagram story has left the fans guessing. “It’s so nice when toxic people stop talking to you. It’s like the trash took itself out”, wrote the actress on her Instagram story. Her post has grabbed the attention and fans are confused as to who she is talking about.



The latest buzz about the actress also stated that she is all set to enter politics and has circled a National party over regional parties. It was also reported that Thalapathy Vijay is the reason for her sudden decision.



On the work front, Trisha is currently awaiting the release of Ponniyin Selvan, where she is all set to be seen as the leading lady Kundavai, aka Illaiya Piratti. The character is the daughter of Sundara Chola and the sister of Adithya Karikalan and Arun Mozhi Varman.



