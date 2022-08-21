Apple Loop: Apple Issues iPhone Warning, Disappointing iPhone 14 Price Rise, MacBook Air Competition – Forbes

Ads

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes Apple’s iPhone security warning, Apple’s launch event leaks, iPhone 14 price rises, another iPad delayed, Apple adds production in Vietnam, thoughts on the MacBook Air M2, Apple’s next USB-C move, and how could the iPod return?

Apple Loop is here to remind you of a few of the very many discussions that have happened around Apple over the last seven days (and you can read my weekly digest of Android news here on Forbes).

Massive iPhone Security Issues Confirmed

Apple has confirmed reports of two major iOS exploits that leave iPhones on older versions at risk of being attacked. To counter this, iOS 15.6.1 has been released, alongside a warning for users to update immediately to have these two security holes patched. Kate O’Flaherty reports:

“The first issue fixed in iOS 15.6.1 is a vulnerability in the iPhone Kernel tracked as CVE-2022-32894 that could allow an application to execute code with kernel privileges. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the iPhone maker says on its support page.

“The other issue patched in iOS 15.6.1 is a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari, CVE-2022-32893, that could allow arbitrary code execution. Apple says it believes attackers have used it in real-life scenarios.”

(Forbes).

OMOTESANDO, TOKYO, JAPAN – 2021/09/27: iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones seen … [+] displayed inside an Apple Store in Omotesando, Tokyo. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

iPhone Launch Day Leaks

We’re still awaiting confirmation from Apple itself, but reports have Tim Cook and his team taking to the Cupertino stage on September 7th to announce the iPhone 14 family. Looks like we’re getting news on the new iPhones a week earlier than usual. Let’s see what that does to the physical release and availability:

“Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales. The new iPhones will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models.”

(Bloomberg).

iPhone Price Rises Planned

Alongside details on an early release date, news on the potential pricing has gone in the other direction for the iPhone 14 family. Get ready for a price increase, especially on the Pro Max models:

“TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that the “iPhone 14 series ASP [average selling price] would increase by about 15% vs iPhone 13 series ASP.” Yes, 15% is significantly higher than previous price leaks, and it has set alarm bells ringing about a potential $1300 entry-level iPhone 14 Pro Max. But the full picture is a little more complicated.”

(Forbes).

Power Problems To Delay iPad?

Apple is also expected to announce a new iPad at the same event, but questions on stock levels are already being asked due to manufacturing issues in China:

“Kuo said that the temporary power outage may affect iPad assembly facilities in Chengdu and Chongqing, operated by Foxconn and Compal. He added that it is “difficult to assess impacts on production currently,” but its impact should be limited if the power outage can end on August 20. Flexible production scheduling could mitigate the effects of power outages, but it is not clear how iPad supplies may be hit if power does not return by August 20.”

(Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors).

Apple Brings Vietnam Further Into Production Chain

Staying in the production chain news chain, Apple is expanding its product line in Vietnam. Joining the iPad and AirPods manufacturing will be Apple Watch and MacBook. Not only should this help with spikes in demand, it also diversifies Apple’s risk across assembly plans and indeed across countries:

“Apple is in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time, marking a further win for the Southeast Asian country as the U.S. tech giant looks to diversify production away from China. Apple suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and Foxconn have started test production of the Apple Watch in northern Vietnam with the aim of producing the device outside of China for the very first time, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia.”

(Nikkei Asia).

Some MacBook Air M2 Thoughts

What if having the best ‘performance per dollar’ isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be? Mark Ellis reviews the MacBook Air M2 and, after careful consideration, decides that its just a bit too much for him:

“…the new design is a thing to behold. I absolutely love the mini MacBook Pro aesthetic, and it is easily the most satisfying laptop I’ve ever carried around. It gets better the longer you own it, too. Even the smudges on the Midnight version quickly turn into a non-event; they’re almost akin to a worn leather patina. The screen is a genuinely pleasant upgrade over the M1 version, too. That extra brightness has served me well over the last few weeks with the blistering sun creeping through every available window.”

(Mark Ellis on Medium).

What’s Next For Apple?

Once more the subject of USB-C connectivity, or more specifically the universality of using USB-C and the potential it has to reduce e-waste is coming up in conversations around Apple products. The new entry-level iPad may not be ready to switch this year, but it’s coming:

“In addition to the new high-end iPad Pro, Apple is also planning to overhaul its most affordable iPad this year. The 10th generation iPad is expected to launch this fall and could be the biggest update to the entry-level iPad in years… The new iPad 10 is also rumored to switch to USB-C from Lightning for charging and data transfer. The form factor is also expected to be updated with flat edges similar to iPad Pro, iPad Pro, and iPad mini.”

(9to5Mac).

And Finally…

Will the iPod return? Apple’s classic music player in the shape of an iPhone never quite had the cachet of its GSM-connecting sibling, but is there still a place for it? If it was to be revived, where would it go?

“One use case that seemed like enough reason to keep iPod touch around is the many merchants, corporations, and businesses that used the device as an RFID scanner and point-of-sale payment processor.

“Retailers including Apple’s own store, process payments via a mobile device and card reader. All these uses can be done with an iPhone or iPod touch. If cellular is not needed, then a basic iPod touch would suit the need perfectly. It will be interesting to see what these businesses do when their iPod touches get old and they need to replace them all.”

(Apple Insider).

