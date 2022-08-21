OnePlus 10T 5G launch event Highlights: OnePlus 10T 5G, Oxygen OS 13 announced – The Indian Express

Ads

OnePlus today launched the OnePlus 10T 5G globally. The new OnePlus flagship phone is the latest in the 10-series and is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, making it the most powerful device in the brand’s portfolio yet. The phone also comes with other flagship features like a 50MP triple camera setup, up to 16GB RAM and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

The phone is priced starting at Rs 49,999 in India and is up for pre-order until August 4. Open sales for the device will begin on August 6 in India. Check out a recap of the OnePlus 10T launch event by clicking on the link below.

Apart from the OnePlus 10T, the brand also announced Oxygen OS 13, the upcoming custom Android skin that will be based on Android 13. Oxygen OS 13 will be based on what the company calls a new ‘Aquamorphic’ design language and will focus on making the user experience fast and smooth. The update will hit the OnePlus 10 Pro first later this year and other phones including the OnePlus 10T 5G will follow soon after.

Is the OnePlus 10T 5G the right phone for you under Rs 50,000? Find out in our full review here.



The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED screen and 150W fast charging. Check out all features and specifications here.

The OnePlus 10T launch event has now concluded. Stay tuned for more details on the phone and our full review of the device, which should be up shortly.



The first 1,000 customers to purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G on the OnePlus Store App will stand a chance to win free OnePlus Gaming Triggers. This offer is not for pre-order customers though, and will be valid starting 6 August 2022 at 12:00pm IST.



The OnePlus 10T launch offers in India have been revealed.

Users will be able to get a discount of Rs 5,000 on using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards on the OnePlus website, OnePlus stores and Amazon India. Customers can also get up to 9 months of No-Cost EMI on ICICI Bank cards.



Users exchanging their old Android or iOS phones will also get a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus and legacy OnePlus users get a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus. Thos who order the pre-order the phone will also recieve an additional Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 1,000. Pre-orders for the phone are now live and will go on till August 4.

The OnePlus 10T is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8/128GB variant. The 12/256GB variant will be priced at Rs 54,999 and the 16/256GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999. The OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat case will be priced at Rs 1,499.Pre-orders for the phone start today, and open sales for the phone will begin on August 6.





Spatial Audio will give supported media content a sense of direction, giving users a life-like feeling while experiencing a movie or show. Oxygen OS 13 will also come with a number of other features including a new Always-On Display screen that partners with Spotify to deliver music playback controls on the AoD screen.

OnePlus is also announcing Oxygen OS 13, suceeding Oxygen OS 12. The new Android skin will be based on Android 13 and will come with a number of new features targeted at making the user interface smoother and more stable. The new ‘Aquamorphic Design’ concept is inspired by water and will include the Klein Blue colour of the ocean and the warm orange of the sun across the UI.

The new skin will also feature new circular icons and widgets that will also adapt to the new design language. There will also be new transitions and animations across the UI.





The OnePlus 10T will feature a new back design with a unibody rear panel.



The phone will also come in two colour variants, as was hinted by previous marketing materials. These are Green and Black.

The OnePlus 10T will come with a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a third macro camera. The phone also comes with one of the widest ultrawide cameras, with a 120-degree field of view.

The display will come with adaptive refresh rate that will let the phone switch between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz to make the phone smooth while conserving battery life.



The new antenna tech will incorporate 15 antennas in the OnePlus 10T to eliminate any blind spots, irrespective of any orientation the phone is held in. The new SmartLink algorithm also helps the phone avoid network congestion in busy areas. OnePlus claims the tech will help users get 60 per cent faster downloads and up to 90 per cent faster uploads.

The 150W fast charging will “deliver almost 30 per cent charging in the first three minutes,” claims the company. OnePlus alsomentions that just 10 minutes of charging will give you a day’s battery life. The new charging tech is also reportedly safer, with 13 temperature sensors and a smart charging algorithm.

OnePlus also shares that the 10T will focus on battery health while implementing the faster 150W charging. The new Battery health engine will monitor the battery’s health in real time and reduce the probability of any battery-related issues. OnePlus claims the new tech will help the battery last at least four years.



The new Smart Charge algorithm will also help the phone effectively charge in any climatic conditions by dynamically changing the battery temperature. This reportedly allows the phone to charge 5 times faster than other smartphones in extreme conditions like -5 degrees Celcius.

While it isn’t the first phone to feature 16GB RAM, the OnePlus 10T’s top-end variant will be one of the few devices to come with the high RAM number.



OnePlus 10T will also feature the new HyperBoost Gaming Engine which will improve gaming performance over longer sessions.



OnePlus has also launched a dedicated case for gamers called the Glacier Mat case which will help the phone run even cooler when playing graphically intensive titles and other competitive games. The case uses thermal materials that absorb moisture from the environment when the phone gets hot, enabling it to run even cooler when under high pressure.



The OnePlus 10T will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, improving the thermal performance and enabling it to be more powerful than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The phone will also be powered by a next gen 3D Cooling 2.0 technology, which implements the brands largest ever vapour cooling system on a phone.

OnePlus is highlighting the vapour cooling system in the #OnePlus10T pic.twitter.com/xO7LpJc6mX

Christian Anderson, VP of OnePlus North America reiterates the journey and success of OnePlus over the near decade-long brand history since the OnePlus One, all the way to the newer Nord-series phones.

The OnePlus 10T is the brand’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone and only the third device in India to feature the new flagship chip following the Asus ROG Phone 6 and iQOO 9T. The OnePlus 10T starts at Rs 49,999 and will compete with devices in the segment like the iQOO 9T.

Other specifications of the phone include a 6.7-inch 120Hz 10-bit OLED display, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, along with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

