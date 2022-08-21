Best of BS Opinion: The right price, policy needed for electric cars & more – Business Standard

Ads

Kanika Datta Last Updated at August 19, 2022 06:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the next 25 years as Amrit Kaal, the fulfillment of which will take India to 100 years of independence. What are the outcomes the PM is expecting? Based on Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s distillation of the PM’s speech into five points, Aakar Patel examines each to see if they make sense. Read it here

The top edit explains why the policy on digital payment systems cannot be entirely determined by market forces, given multiple payment systems operating in parallel, involving multiple types of entities.

The second edit argues that more policy clarity is needed if electric vehicles are to gain critical mass in India.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar reviews Laal Singh Chadda, the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump.

‘No fuss, no follow up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory’

Sunil Mittal praises govt on quick spectrum allocation

