DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 14 – U.Today

Aabha Sharma
Bulls are losing power at the end of the week. However, some coins keep trading in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
The rate of DOGE has increased by 11.70% over the last 7 days.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is about to break the resistance level at $0.07759 on the weekly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout might lead to a test of the $0.09 zone within the nearest days.
DOGE is trading at $0.07752 at press time.
SHIB has outperformed DOGE, rocketing by almost 30%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB has already broken the resistance level at $0.00001297 and is on the way to the mirror level at $0.00001704. If the buying volume increases, the aforementioned resistance can be attained next week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001553 at press time.

