Hyperscalers Market to Record a 23.75 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Amazon.com Inc| Technavio – PR Newswire

Ads

Searching for your content…

In-Language News

Contact Us

888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 10 PM ET

News provided by

May 13, 2022, 08:30 ET

Share this article

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyperscalers Market Facts at a Glance-

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Hyperscalers Market size is expected to increase by USD 45.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 25.37% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the Hyperscalers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another region offering significant growth opportunities for vendors in North America. The continued growth in data center infrastructure solutions in the US will facilitate the Hyperscalers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Hyperscalers Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hyperscalers Market Driver:

Hyperscalers Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends – Download a sample report .

Don’t wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Hyperscalers Market Forecast Report – Buy Now!

Also, You can speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. For customization – Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports –

Hyperscalers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 45.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.75

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kamatera Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Oracle Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

More news releases in similar topics

Cision Distribution 888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 9 PM ET

source