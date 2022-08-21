Apple Releases Security Updates to Patch Two New Zero-Day Vulnerabilities – The Hacker News

Ads

Apple on Wednesday released security updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS platforms to remediate two zero-day vulnerabilities previously exploited by threat actors to compromise its devices.

The list of issues is below –

Apple said it addressed both the issues with improved bounds checking, adding it’s aware the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited.”

The company did not disclose any additional information regarding these attacks or the identities of the threat actors perpetrating them, although it’s likely that they were abused as part of highly-targeted intrusions.

The latest update brings the total number of actively exploited zero-days patched by Apple to six since the start of the year –

Both the vulnerabilities have been fixed in iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The iOS and iPadOS updates are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Update: Apple on Thursday released a security update for Safari web browser (version 15.6.1) for macOS Big Sur and Catalina to patch the WebKit vulnerability fixed in macOS Monterey.

Sign up for cybersecurity newsletter and get latest news updates delivered straight to your inbox daily.

source