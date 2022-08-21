CME Group to offer Ethereum options trading ahead of The Merge – Axios

Ads

CME Group said on Thursday that it is planning to roll out a new financial product just in time for Ethereum 2.0. The derivatives marketplace operator will launch options on ether (ETH) futures on Sept. 12, pending regulatory go-ahead.

What's happening: CME Group is stepping up its presence in crypto derivatives trading with the new offering in anticipation of what stands to be a major market-moving event — Ethereum's long-awaited move to proof-of-stake.

Be smart: Options give holders the right (not the obligation) to buy or sell a futures contract at a specified strike price for a particular time (options come with an expiration date).

Details: These contracts deliver one ether futures sized at 50 ether per contract based on the once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of ether per the CME CF benchmark.

Big picture: CME Group previously competed with Chicago-based competitor Cboe Global Markets, which was the first exchange to list bitcoin futures in 2017 before exiting the market in 2019.

What they're saying: "Our new ether options will offer a wide array of clients greater flexibility and added precision to manage their ether exposure ahead of market moving events," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products, CME Group, in a statement.

