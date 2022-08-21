Mixed Results for Instagram, YouTube, TikTok's Social Shopping Tools – Business Insider

2022 was supposed to be the year of social shopping in the US.
Platforms from Instagram to Pinterest revamped and added features like in-app storefronts, native affiliate-marketing tools, and live-shopping tech in the hope of becoming America’s new shopping malls. Some industry insiders predicted these bets would pay off, with eMarketer forecasting 24.9% year-over-year growth in US social commerce, bringing the market from $36.6 billion to $45.7 billion.
But over halfway through the year, platforms have had mixed reactions from creators, marketers, and consumers.
Advertisers on TikTok and YouTube told Insider that shopping tools have yet to convert into meaningful sales, and some influencers testing Amazon’s live-shopping feature — several of whom are ditching it altogether — said they struggled to find an audience on the platform.
In July, Instagram pivoted away from certain native social-shopping features. Meta told Insider that it was “ending the current test” of its native affiliate-marketing program that paid creators a commission for sales driven within the Instagram platform.
Then, earlier this month, Meta announced it will pull the plug on a livestream shopping tool it had been testing on Facebook since 2018. The feature is set to shut down on October 1, as the company shifts its focus to Reels.
And TikTok’s experiment with shopping in the UK fell apart earlier this year after the company reportedly set unrealistic sales targets, raising into question whether it will be able to pull off ecommerce in the US, according to a June Financial Times report.
But the problem may go beyond any platform and features — creators and consumers in the US may just not be ready for social shopping.
“Consumers are not thinking, ‘I will go on TikTok in order to make a social commerce purchase,'” Ian Whittaker, managing director of the media consultancy Liberty Sky Advisors, said.
While 45% of consumers say social media influences their shopping, only 11% have purchased directly through social media, according to a May 2022 McKinsey report.
“The industry is trying to run before it can walk,” said Sarah Penny, content and research director at influencer-marketing platform Influencer Intelligence. “It’s still quite alien to a lot of audiences.”
The concept of using social media to shop isn’t new.
For years, upstarts such as LTK (formerly RewardStyle) and MagicLinks have been in the social-shopping game, primarily through affiliate programs that pay creators commissions based on the sales that they drive via posts on social media.
More recently, platforms like Instagram and TikTok have made moves to own the shopping process by adding integrated checkout functions, product tagging, and other ecommerce tools.
They are all hoping to replicate the success of tech companies in China and Southeast Asia, where social shopping accounted for nearly half of the $109 billion ecommerce market in 2020, and to poach business from startups in the space.
Getting a cut of ecommerce sales could also be key for companies like Meta Platforms whose ad businesses have taken hits in the wake of Apple iOS privacy changes.
While social shopping is still in its infancy in the US and consumer appetite could shift in the coming years, platforms face a series of headwinds as they look to bring in-app purchases into the mainstream, experts told Insider.
One reason is the technology, itself, which is different in Asia and in the US. Chinese consumers are used to single apps like WeChat, sometimes referred to as “super apps,” that allow users to perform a variety of tasks like sending messages, ordering food, and hailing cars.
Execs at companies like Snapchat-maker Snap Inc. have expressed interest in building super apps, and Instagram’s former director of product for Instagram Shopping told Insider in November 2021 that the company wanted to build “an ecosystem, versus a feature.”
But US tech companies have yet to build a super app, which may be holding them back in social shopping.
“Consumers in Western markets, when they want to buy something, they think about specialized sites,” Whittaker said. “In places like Russia and China, they’re more accustomed to actually buying all their needs through one particular social site.”
US consumers’ willingness to hand over payment information to big tech platforms, some of which have faltered in protecting user data in the past, could be another hurdle.
“There’s still lots of people who don’t want their credit cards stored online in multiple places,” marketing strategist Sonia Elyss said.
Plus, the growth of ecommerce in the US during the height of the pandemic created unrealistic expectations for social shopping.
According to the McKinsey report, in-store shopping saw 8% year-over-year growth in March 2022, compared with approximately 5% in early 2021. Meanwhile, ecommerce growth has fallen since the height of the pandemic.
“Not as many people are going to be flooding to shop [online] as we may have wanted when we were mid-pandemic and seeing how many people were shopping from home,” Elyss said. “Now we’re just in a completely different economic climate, and I think that’s what has slowed the development of this a lot.”
Advertisers, for their part, are waiting for more widespread adoption before they buy into the trend. Some pointed to the fact that the majority of the social shopping tools have only recently launched or are still being built or tested.
This is true of most platforms, like YouTube, where certain existing shopping features are only available to a closed group of creators, and TikTok, which is testing a dedicated “Shop” tab in select markets, but not the US.
Those advertisers who have tested social shopping tools said they haven’t been able to prove the tools are driving sales yet, making them hesitant to spend more money there.
For creators, the integration of social shopping tools is helpful, but some are worried that the increased focus on shopping will alienate their audiences.
Anna Crollman, a creator and blogger, said that there is a frustration that comes with creators being perceived as sellers.
“You are constantly recommending, you are constantly saying ‘Buy, buy, buy,'” she said. “Sometimes I don’t want there to be a link, I don’t want people to buy something, I just want you to feel good and get a resource.”
Insider spoke to 25 marketers, brands, and creators to hear their thoughts on social shopping.
Here is what features platforms have introduced in 2022, and how industry insiders are reacting. The platforms are listed in alphabetical order.
Amazon was one of the first platforms to embrace live shopping: In 2019, the ecommerce powerhouse launched a live-streaming tool, Amazon Live.
Those who use this capability earn between 1% and 10% of sales driven with links shared during their Lives, and some creators also work with brands on sponsored Lives.
Since 2020, the ecommerce giant has been recruiting popular TikTok and YouTube creators to use the live-shopping feature by offering additional payments — on top of standard commission rates — to creators who post live-shopping videos. The rates ranged from $2,000 to $9,000 per month, according to emails viewed by Insider.
But Amazon Live has struggled to win over some influencers, who say it’s hard to build an audience on the platform, despite promoting their Lives on Instagram and other platforms. Most of the influencers Insider spoke with said they didn’t find success in viewership or sales.
Aside from Amazon Live, the company also runs a program called Creator Ads that allows influencers to appear on shoppable Amazon ads across social platforms. The creators earn a commission every time someone buys something from those ads.
Kolin Kleveno, SVP of addressable media at Tinuiti, said social platforms need to work on their logistics if they want to succeed in social shopping, and should look at how easy Amazon has made its platform to use for brands and for consumers to shop through.
“Amazon is wildly successful because they nailed the logistics,” Kleveno said. “They made it easy for brands to set up shop and frictionless for the consumers to use.”
While influencers agree that Amazon’s shopping features are easy to use, some said they did not like spending their time simply selling products — which points to the bigger problems that social and live shopping face in the US.
“I didn’t like that it was basically just me selling stuff,” one creator, who gave up using the feature after one month, told Insider.
Like many platforms, Facebook has its own live-shopping feature — and it’s been around since 2018.
That year, Facebook began testing a live-shopping tool that let small businesses and shop owners sell products, according to TechCrunch. In 2021, the platform expanded its live-shopping tool to content creators within the “Marketplace” section of the Facebook platform.
The effort, however, is set to come to an end soon. In early August, Meta announced that the tool will shut down on October 1, as its focus shifts to short-form video with Reels.
Today the live-shopping feed mostly comprises small boutiques and nano influencers promoting products like jewelry and clothing, per an Insider review of “Popular Live Shopping Videos” on Facebook.
Creators who want to start selling and advertising their own products on Instagram also have to use Facebook and make a Facebook Business page.
Contrary to what some advertisers have found with other forms of social commerce, Enda Conway, head of connections strategy at ad agency BBDO, has seen some of his clients’ efforts using Meta’s social shopping tools drive actual sales.
“It is totally dependent on the client and item we are trying to sell,” said Conway, declining to talk about specific clients. “Meta’s products have given us huge success when delivering dynamic catalog assets. … These tools allow us to marry some of our main strengths — creative, strategy and marketing science — to deliver on social commerce at scale.”
Shopping on Instagram is closely tied to the rise of influencers on the Meta-owned platform.
Instagram took its first leap into social shopping in April 2019 with “Shopping from Creators.” The program, which featured famous fashion and lifestyle influencers such as Aimee Song, Camila Coehlo, and even a few Kardashians, let creators tag products in Instagram posts. Those products could be purchased through Instagram — though creators did not automatically earn a commission.
Since then, Instagram’s dive into shopping has gone in many directions, from shoppable livestreams to testing a native affiliate-marketing program.
The platform began testing its own affiliate tools in June 2021, but the invite-only alpha test will come to an end on August 31, according to documentation viewed by Insider.
These tools allowed certain creators to earn commissions by tagging products in in-feed photo posts, Stories, livestreams, and Reels. Creators could also curate “collections” of products.
Bethany Everett-Ratcliffe, a creator in the program since it began testing, used the affliate-marketing tools regularly, keeping a Stories Highlight on her Instagram account titled “Tap to Shop” where followers could tap through her past stories to find out — and buy — the items she is wearing.
Influencer Tiffany Battle also tested out Instagram’s shopping tools.
“Not all brands are represented there, so it’s not as robust as, say, a RewardStyle,” said Battle, referring to the affiliate-marketing startup now known as LTK.
Although some features are just tests, two social-shopping features are globally available. Link stickers in Instagram Stories were rolled out in October, and in March, Instagram expanded the ability to tag products in posts.
Adding links in stories is a “game changer,” said Jessa Reus, VP of marketing at affiliate-platform ShopStyle Collective. “That allows micro influencers to start driving revenue and driving sales through the platform.”
The problem for Instagram is that those links are often not platform native — instead, influencers use links from affiliate platforms like ShopStyle, LTK, or MagicLinks.
Plus, getting everyday users and creators to start tagging products — without the option to make money via commission — is another tough sell.
Pinterest describes itself as the platform where people come to “turn inspiration and ideas into realization” — with shopping being one expression of that “realization,” Chief Content Officer Malik Ducard told Insider.
The platform has been focusing on shopping for the past four years and slowly integrating features.
In 2021, it rolled out product tagging in posts, allowing creators with a business profile to tag products and link to external websites where users could make purchases. Pinterest does not have a native affiliate program in place, so creators only earn commissions if they have affiliation with the website they link.
In 2022, the platform introduced several new features, like AR capabilities for selling home decor and an integrated checkout beta test for select Shopify merchants. It also acquired AI shopping service The Yes, which creates tailored product recommendations to users based on their shopping habits.
The platform has also invested in live shopping with Pinterest TV, which features daily, shoppable, live events produced in-house by Pinterest and hosted by creators. During the events, creators can activate a shopping toolbox, which allows them to display products on the screen, conduct product drops, and offer limited-time discounts.
This feature, which launched at the end of 2021, is currently being tested in beta, and only select creators in the US have access to it. Creators are not currently being paid to host shows.
Sarah Burk, a social media manager and content strategist who focuses on Pinterest marketing, told Insider that the platform is so focused on shopping that she worries it might alienate users and businesses who currently use it for non-shopping purposes.
Snapchat’s social-shopping efforts have focused on augmented reality, employing the technology to allow users to virtually try on clothes from brands like Puma, Gucci, and Balenciaga.
“We believe that helping people find the right size and improving the try-on experience could both increase conversion rates for purchases as well as reduce the rate of returns for online shopping,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in a 2021 earnings call.
In 2022, the company has focused on improving the AR-shopping experience by introducing a dedicated in-app hub called Dress Up, where users can virtually try on clothes from different brands and retailers can integrate their shopping websites.
Another feature called Screenshop allows users to find similar products using screenshots of looks they have saved in their camera roll.
“At Snap, we’re building our AR technology not only to improve the Snapchatter experience, but to empower our community to explore immersive opportunities, like shopping,” Carolina Arguelles Navas, Snapchat’s global AR product strategy and product marketing lead, told Insider in a written statement.
According to Snapchat, about 250 million users have tried on products 5 billion times using the app’s AR shopping experience.
This is in line with advertisers’ desires for platforms to improve their AR and VR features. Tinuiti’s Kleveno said Snap has been leading efforts on that front. He said he’d like to see its features developed even further to, for example, allow consumers to see how a furniture item like a chair would look in their living room.
“I would love to see that more prominently,” Kleveno said.
BBDO’s Conway also said he’s started seeing Snap’s social shopping tools driving sales for clients.
TikTok announced its entry into social shopping during a splashy marketing event in September.
The company said it was releasing in-video product links for merchants and livestream shopping features for brands, and that it was working with a slew of ecommerce platforms like Square and Shopify to help sellers connect their product catalogs to its app.
Its push into social shopping was predictable. Live shopping has been a boon for TikTok’s sister app Douyin in China, and features that are successful on Douyin often end up on TikTok next.
But the company’s attempts at launching live shopping in the UK and Europe have faltered, according to a June investigation by the Financial Times. Experts told Insider that customers in western countries aren’t used to going to livestreams to shop.
“We’ve definitely had a change with the pandemic,” said media analyst Ian Whittaker. “There’s definitely been a step up in terms of ecommerce. People looked at new ways of purchasing. But most consumers tend to purchase in quite a traditional way.”
Carly Carson, head of social for digital marketing agency PMG, said TikTok slowing down its live shopping expansion signals that there will be challenges getting brands on board. She said most brands, who are typically risk-averse, view live shopping as a risky buy, because there’s no set of best practices or widespread consumer adoption. But she’s still optimistic about the potential of live shopping, saying it will be up to creators to make that conversion.
“There will be a place for live shopping in a brands’ social commerce toolbox,” Carson said. “I predict that influencers and publishers will be the key to getting brands on board by taking advantage of the creator economy to alleviate some of the production lift.”
Jess Crow, an artist, woodworker, and content creator who has tested out TikTok’s live-shopping and in-video product link tools, said she’s struggled to get direct sales via the app.
“People might click and take a look, but then they circle back to my website or my home base to do the actual purchase of the items,” Crow said. “People have been reluctant overall to enter information, especially purchasing information, through TikTok.”
Still, TikTok, along with Instagram, remain important marketing tools for her business.
“Whether they click through or not, it does help you get your brand awareness out there,” she said. “I would really encourage creators, if they do have the opportunity, to utilize tools that these companies are putting forward. They really should at least give it a try. Maybe they will find that magic button that works for them and their audience.”
Adam Sultan, president and cofounder of creator content studio Fallen Media, said he’s tested live shopping and similarly found that the feature is good for building brand awareness. But what brands want is to see their efforts result in sales increases.
“I don’t see them driving sales,” Sulton said. “We tell brands that we can’t promise convergence.”
YouTube made shopping one of its central focuses for 2022, tapping managing director Bridget Dolan and VP of product management David Katz to lead its social-shopping push last year.
“Shopping is a huge opportunity for YouTube and for creators,” Katz previously told Insider.
A YouTube Shopping beta program launched in 2021.
For now, only about 1,000 creators and 20 brands are part of the program, Katz said in April. The effort is focused on video-on-demand, with livestreaming and Shoppable Shorts as areas of potential expansion.
Two creators with access to the beta program told Insider that they are able to tag products within a YouTube video, which viewers can shop from. While they do not get affiliate commissions, they said YouTube pays them a monthly fee for using the feature.
For the time being, placing a link in video descriptions is still how most creators are driving sales, influencer manager Erin Cutler from Neon Rose agency told Insider in an email.
In May, the company announced that advertisers would be able to make their ads on YouTube Shorts more shoppable, and in mid-July, the company released a new feature allowing creators to link their Shopify stores to their YouTube channels.
Advertising consultancy R3, which advises marketers on where to spend money, said YouTube Live is the leading platform in North America and Europe for live shopping because of its user adoption. The firm said, based on its own research on non-gaming content, that 45% of US livestream viewers aged 18 to 34 used YouTube Live.
While R3 advises its brands to use products like product tags, Super Chats, and the Merchandise Shelf, the firm said that viewers are rarely making purchases.
