CryptoCurrency: What is Blockchain Technology, why is it different from Cryptocurrency? – News84Media – News84Media.com

“Blockchain technology” is a facility similar to a digital ledger, i.e. it is a digital ledger.

The Indian government will issue its own digital currency, this currency will be based on the “Blockchain”.

Blockchain is also called Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), it cannot be hacked.

New Delhi. You must also have heard the term “blockchain technology” among the “cryptocurrency” used as digital currency in the country. After all, what is “blockchain technology” and why is it associated with “cryptocurrency”, are these two the same? All of these questions must have popped up in your mind too. Today you will know. The growing trend of “cryptocurrency” has encouraged people to know or use such things. Let us tell you that “Blockchain Technology” is a digital facility similar to a ledger.

It is a platform where not only digital currency but also anything else can be digitized and its record can be kept. In other words, the blockchain is a digital ledger. Any transaction that takes place on the ‘Blockchain Technology’ is visible on every computer connected to the chain. This means that wherever a transaction occurs in the blockchain, its record will be recorded on the network. Hence, it can also be referred to as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

The “Blockchain” is considered secure

One of the advantages of “Blockchain” is that it is considered a secure and decentralized technology. Whose hacking is not possible, and it is also impossible to modify, delete or destroy it. At the same time, it is presented as a more reliable technology than the bitcoin platform.

This is the reason Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the digital currency during the 2022 budget. RBI will issue Indian digital rupee. It will be based on Blockchain technology. By the way, cryptocurrencies also work on blockchain technology. But since blockchain technology makes it possible to disseminate any digital information, everyone will be able to use it.

