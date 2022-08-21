Kaiko Report Shows Latam Harnessing Crypto Mostly for 'Real World' Use Cases – Exchanges Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Sergio Goschenko

The latest data debrief issued by Kaiko, a provider of digital assets market data, has found that while there is retail movement in Latam regarding crypto assets, most liquidity is directed to “real world” use cases. Among these activities are remittances, stablecoin-based yield generating investment options, and also payments, with Bitso and Mercado Bitcoin being the leaders in volumes traded in the area.

Much has been said about the uses that Latam countries are giving to crypto assets, many mentioning these are a lifeline in the fight against inflation and devaluation. A new data report issued by Kaiko, a cryptocurrency asset market data provider, has found that a significant part of the volumes moved in the area correspond to real-world applications of crypto, rather than just in retail trading.

Most of the volumes traded are concentrated in just two exchanges. Mexico-based Bitso, and Brazil-based Mercado Bitcoin. Bitso comes first, processing trading volumes of $20 million to $30 million consistently, and peaking at $60 million in one session in June. On the other hand, Mercado Bitcoin processes fewer crypto trades as the exchange is limited to Brazil, with its platform scoring up to $4 million in trading volume daily in the examined period.

Kaiko determined that different from other regions, Latam presents a set of particularities that focus on the use cases mentioned earlier. Bitso, one of the crypto unicorns in the region, bases its activity on the remittance sector, mostly. This is one of the reasons behind the fact that 60% of the volumes traded in the exchange involve XRP.

The exchange established a partnership with Ripple in 2020 to send almost instant remittances between Mexico and the U.S., using Ripple’s on-demand liquidity and several banking partners. This has made Bitso one of the biggest crypto remittance agents in the region, processing more than $1 billion in these operations by June. However, the exchange aims to enter more countries in the area.

Recently, the company expanded to Colombia and announced the launch of its remittance services in the country, using Circle’s USDC as part of this solution. In the same way, Bitso launched stablecoin yield-generating accounts, as part of its strategy to entice customers from countries like Argentina, which is currently battling high levels of inflation and devaluation.

Mercado Bitcoin also recently announced intentions of expanding its services to Mexico, to strengthen its offerings in the region.

What do you think about the information presented in Kaiko’s Latam report? Tell us in the comments section below.

Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He describes himself as late to the game, entering the cryptosphere when the price rise happened during December 2017. Having a computer engineering background, living in Venezuela, and being impacted by the cryptocurrency boom at a social level, he offers a different point of view about crypto success and how it helps the unbanked and underserved.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

UAE Airliner Emirates to Launch NFTs and Experiences in the Metaverse

United Arab Emirates (UAE) airliner, Emirates, has announced plans to launch non-fungible tokens (NFT) and experiences in the metaverse for its workers and customers. The launch aligns with UAE’s digital economy and virtual assets initiatives. First Projects Already Underway The … read more.

Today’s Top Ethereum and Bitcoin Mining Devices Continue to Rake in Profits

As the crypto economy hovers just under $2 trillion in value, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining devices are making decent profits. While ASIC miners can still mine ethereum, a 1.5 gigahash (GH/s) Ethash mining device can rake in $51.58 per … read more.

Check all the news here

source