Walt Disney World Bus Involved in Car Accident – WDW News Today

Ads

A Walt Disney World bus was involved in an accident with a smaller car last night while traveling southbound on Seven Seas Drive.

The incident occurred before 10:30 p.m., when a WDWNT reporter happened to be passing through the area. They did not witness the incident occur, but it appeared that the bus had smashed into a car. Emergency services were on the scene.

The bus’ windshield was shattered on the ground. At this time, there have been no public reports of injuries resulting from the accident.

and the ambulance chasers are lining up for the people in the little car right now.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source