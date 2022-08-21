Piracy crackdown: Free Sky TV, Netflix, and Disney+ streaming website BLOCKED in the UK – Express

Ads



We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

The crackdown on pirate websites continues, with a popular website that unlocked access to free shows and movies from Sky, Netflix and Disney+ now blocked for millions. Broadband providers, including BT, EE, Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and Plusnet, are now required to block access to the website for all of their customers. The incoming block is due to a new High Court order – and broadband companies have the next 10 days to comply with.

You can now unlock the biggest channels from Sky Q, including Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, MTV, and Sky Sports News, as well as a Netflix subscription for just £26 a month. Given that Netflix alone costs £10 a month – and this deal arrives with the latest Sky Q kit, hundreds of satellite channels, exclusive shows and films from Peacock, access to 500 on-demand boxsets, and more, means it’s pretty special. There are also some great deals if you want to add Sky Sports and Sky Cinema later too.

Set-up costs: £20 | Contract length: 18-months

There’s no satellite dish needed for Virgin Media TV, but you will need to take out a broadband contract with the firm. Thankfully, there are some phenomenal bundles available. For £49 a month, you’ll get full-fibre broadband with download speeds over 350Mbps (5x faster than the average in the UK), the Virgin TV 360 box to pause and rewind live telly and watch Prime Video and Netflix in ultra-crisp 4K, as well as a huge bundle of channels, including Sky Documentaries, MTV, Comedy Central, more

Set-up costs: £0 | Contract length: 18-months

The application for the latest block was filed to the High Court by some of the biggest entertainment brands on the planet, including Columba Pictures, Disney Enterprises, Netflix Studios, Paramount Pictures, Universal City Studios, Warner Bros – collectively represented by the Motion Picture Association – and Sky last week.

The website targeted by the latest block? Mixdrop. This website is known as a “cyberlocker”, which enables users to store files and share them online. Some users rely on these third-party services to share digital copies of boxsets and movies to allow others to stream and download content from some of the biggest paid-for providers, including Sky TV, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

It works in a similar way to sharing your photos or videos via cloud-hosting services like iCloud, Google Drive, or DropBox – with friends and family able to stream within their web browser to download to watch offline at a later time.

Of course, the difference between sharing your own family photos and a boxset from Netflix is that distributing or watching paid-for content for free without permission from the rightsholders is illegal. Crucially, the law does not recognise any difference between downloading or streaming.

The latest High Court order is the first time a block has been granted in the UK against a cyberlocker for hosting TV film and TV content.

Speaking about the latest piracy crackdown, a spokesperson for Sky told Express.co.uk: “We’re really pleased with this decision. It confirms that these types of sites are acting illegally, blocks access to one of the most prolific providers of stolen Sky content and ultimately helps keep consumers safe from the very real risks of accessing content in this way.”

MORE LIKE THIS

The Best Broadband Deal In The UK Right Now

Best VPN For Streaming (February 2022)



“We welcome this decision from the High Court which represents a first for the film and TV industry,” a representative from the Motion Picture Association (which represents Columba Pictures, Disney Enterprises, Netflix Studios, Paramount Pictures, Universal City Studios, Warner Bros) added.

“Cyberlocker and stream-ripping sites make available vast amounts of copyright-protected film and television content for streaming and/or downloading, making millions in the process. Site blocking continues to be an effective way of halting the spread of online piracy. Piracy affects everyone involved in the creative process – from the filmmakers to the makeup artists. It also adversely affects consumers, exposing them to malware, identity theft and fraud. This verdict comes perfectly timed to celebrate Safer Internet Day on 8 February”

Everything you love about Sky Q, but without the need for a satellite dish to be fixed to the outside of your house. Sky Glass brings everything into a QLED TV coupled with a sound system. Available in 43-, 55-, and 65-inch screen sizes, Sky Glass is an all-in-one solution that offers access to all of the most popular Sky TV channels, as well as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more

Contract length: 48 months | Set-up cost: £10

With this bundle, you’ll unlock the most popular Sky TV channels – like Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, MTV, Sky Sports News – as well as a Netflix subscription. Given that Netflix alone costs £10 a month, this deal for the latest Sky Q kit, hundreds of satellite channels and access to 500 on-demand boxsets to binge is pretty special

Contract length: 18 months | Set-up cost: £20

You can’t buy TV from Virgin Media without including one of its broadband bundles. But when you consider this deal comes with Sky TV channels including Sky Showcase, Sky History, Sky Arts, Discovery HD, National Geographic as well as 108Mbps download speeds and free weekend calls… it suddenly looks incredibly competitive. Virgin Media’s TV 360 boxes don’t need a satellite dish and you pause in one room and pick up in another one!

Contract length: 18 months | Set-up cost: £0

Like Virgin Media, BT only bundles its telly offering with a broadband package. BT TV is the only provider with AMC – the network behind hits like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and Fear the Walking Dead. You’ll also get Sky TV channels like Sky Showcase, Sky Atlantic and more via a NOW subscription as well as access to hit shows such as Squid Game and You with a Netflix membership. The BT TV box also has enough storage to hold 600 hours of recorded telly too

Contract length: 24 months | Set-up cost: £0

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source