The Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 7 are both ON SALE today – Digital Trends

Microsoft’s Surface laptop is one of the most versatile and in-demand laptop computers on the market. Right now Best Buy is hosting some particularly excellent Surface Laptop deals, which may be exactly what you need as we head into the back-to-school season. Even if you aren’t student, these laptop deals are too enticing to ignore, especially if you’ve been considering upgrading your current laptop. Check out these incredible prices and be sure to click the Buy Now buttons below before these deals are gone for good.

Surface Pro deals like this one are hard to come by. Today, you can score the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, for only $700, saving you $330 off its original price of $1,030. That’s nearly 33% off the normal price! The Surface Pro is your ultimate 2-in-1 device, doubling as a traditional laptop as well as a tablet. It runs on Windows 11, and gives you maximum speed, power, and compatibility across other devices and applications. The hardware is as exceptional as the software in the Surface Pro 7+, featuring an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, front and rear-facing HD cameras, and studio mics for clear audio during video calls. It comes with USB-C and USB-A ports as well as a MicroSD card slot, so you’re always connected. With 8GB of internal storage, you can store movies, music, photos, and more. The Surface Pro’s versatile kickstand adjusts nearly 180 degrees, meaning you work from whichever angle best suits your needs. At only 1.7 pounds, the Surface Pro 7+ is light enough to accompany you on any adventure, but it’s also powerful enough to tackle any project you can throw at it. It’s no wonder why the Surface Pro 7+ is such a highly regarded, sought-after machine.



When you head back to school, you’ll need a laptop that you can rely on not only to get the job done but to be ready for anything on the go. That’s where the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes in. Originally $900, this laptop is currently on sale for $700, saving you $200 on your new go-anywhere-and-everywhere companion. We’ve seen plenty of student laptop deals, and this is one not to be missed. The Surface Laptop 4 comes with Studio Mics and HD video, ensuring that your online classes almost feel like you’re there in person. Where other laptops fall short is that they don’t have a touchscreen, but that’s the beauty of the Surface: It’s got the screen of a tablet and the power and functionality of a laptop. Store all of your data on its 128GB solid-state hard drive, and use its 8GB of memory to run all of your applications. The Surface Laptop 4 runs Windows 11, and utilizes an AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor, so you are always up to speed. No matter which classes are on your schedule, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is all of the computer you need without any of bulky weight, weighing in at only 2.79 pounds. This is a computer that will last for years to come.



