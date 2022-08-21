Apple's upgraded 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro dips to the lowest price ever at $300 off, plus $60 off AppleCare – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The exclusive $300 stacked discount delivers the cheapest price we’ve seen on the upgraded 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU and spacious 1TB SSD.

The retail config (MKGQ3LL/A) in Space Gray is normally priced at $2,499, but AppleInsider readers can save another $200* on top of Adorama’s $100 instant rebate when shopping through this cost-saving activation link and entering promo code APINSIDER during checkout (step-by-step activation instructions are below).

AppleCare is also $60 off with the same APINSIDER coupon when added to the system in your cart. This brings the cost of the extended protection plan down to $219, making this a fantastic MacBook Pro deal at $380 off when you purchase both the system and AppleCare.

Units are in stock and ready to ship at press time, so you won’t have to wait long to enjoy your new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Redeeming the APINSIDER coupon is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

Use coupon code APINSIDER with this pricing link in the same browsing session.

According to our Price Guide, which tracks the best deals across leading Apple resellers, Adorama is offering the cheapest 14-inch MacBook Pro prices on not just the 1TB model in this post, but on nearly every configuration available. You can also pick up the same 1TB M1 Pro configuration with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU for $2,249 at Amazon, which is $50 more than the exclusive price highlighted in this post, without a discount on AppleCare.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

Saturday's best deals include $150 off the M1 Max Mac Studio, $320 off the M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, and $120 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones.

Friday's best deals include $140 off a SanDisk 1TB portable SSD, AirPods Pro for $179, $120 off Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle, and much more.

The year's cheapest Microsoft Office for Mac deal is back, with an 88% discount dropping the price of a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license down to $39.99 exclusively for AppleInsider readers.

MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.

The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri sells shares worth $16.9M

Lululook iPad mini 6 Magnetic Keyboard Case review: Tough typing can't be offset by miniature novelty

Former Apple retail employee auctions 'Sam Sung' business card for charity

Daily deals August 20: $60 off Apple TV 4K, $100 off Samsung M8 32-inch Smart Monitor, $140 off SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, more

First season of 'See' available for free on Apple TV+ ahead of season 3 premiere

Apple extends repair program for iPhone 12 models affected with 'no sound issue'

Controversial Apple-1 said to be owned by Steve Jobs sells for small fortune

Apple's latest security update is important, but the mass-media response is unhinged

Saturday's best deals include $150 off the M1 Max Mac Studio, $320 off the M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, and $120 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones.

Friday's best deals include $140 off a SanDisk 1TB portable SSD, AirPods Pro for $179, $120 off Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle, and much more.

The year's cheapest Microsoft Office for Mac deal is back, with an 88% discount dropping the price of a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license down to $39.99 exclusively for AppleInsider readers.

Apple's updated MacBook Air is a compact powerhouse of a notebook, and Dell's XPS 13 Plus tailors to the same market segment. Here's how the two notebooks stand in our hands on side-by-side comparison.

Televisions and computer monitors are relatively similar in how they function and what they do, but they're not really interchangeable products. This is why monitors and TVs should be used for different purposes.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

The "iPhone 14" lineup is expected to be incredibly similar to the iPhone 13 with minor changes like increased RAM and a new "max" model. Check out the rumored "iPhone 14 Max" in AR and find all the details here.

With Samsung on the cusp of releasing another generation of foldable smartphones, questions are popping up about if it is too late for Apple to be a big mover with a foldable iPhone. Here's how Apple might approach it.

Apple didn't make a Magic Keyboard for iPad mini 6, and Lululook's Magnetic Keyboard perhaps acts as a testament to why.

As a recent addition to the Serena Shades by Lutron lineup, the new architectural honeycomb shades are an essential part of any HomeKit smart home.

Casetify's new "Toy Story" collection is full of nostalgia for Pixar fans with cases, watch bands, batteries, and more. We took a look at a few of the new case designs for iPhone 13 Pro.

The Das Keyboard MacTigr is a full-sized mechanical keyboard for Mac with a minimalist design and no flashy features.

The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging your USB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source