Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 20: Bitcoin down 5%, Ethereum biggest loser – Moneycontrol

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 20. The global crypto market-cap at the time of writing this copy was $1.01 trillion, which is a 6.39 percent fall over the last day.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $90.78 billion, which makes a 42.87 per cent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.02 billion, 7.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.27 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 percent, a fall of 0.57 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
In other news, the much-awaited mega upgrade for the world’s most popular blockchain platform, Ethereum, is happening finally.
Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transactions. Instead of using energy-guzzling computers called miners, the network will deploy so-called validators using staked Ether tokens – a setup called proof of stake. Read more details here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
