Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Blessed With Baby Boy; Neetu Kapoor Shares the Good News on Instagram! – LatestLY

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are proud parents! Yes, the couple who were expecting their first child together have been blessed with a baby boy. It was veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor, who broke the news on Instagram by congratulating nana-nani, Anil and Sunita Kapoor. FYI, Sonam and Anand got hitched in 2018, and had announced the pregnancy news on social media in March this year. Sonam Kapoor Shares Maternity Photoshoot in Black Leotard, Pregnant Bollywood Actress and Husband Anand Ahuja Super Excited Expecting Their First Bundle of Joy.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Are Parents!

After Neetu Kapoor, Mommy Sonam Also Shared The News on IG: