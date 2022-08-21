10 Refurbishments And Closures Happening Now at Walt Disney World (August 2022) – Theme Park Tourist

Ads



Disney parks are constantly changing their refurbishment schedules, making it difficult for guests to keep up with the operating times and latest news regarding their favorite attractions, resorts, shops, and restaurants. Here are a few big, upcoming changes that are either confirmed by their respective parks or at the least very strongly rumored for the very near future.

On July 16, the “Festival of the Lion King” reopened and is currently scheduled to be performed eight times a day, on the hour from 10:00AM to 5:00PM. This is subject to change so be sure to check the calendar on the official website for the up to date times for the day of your visit.

Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened on July 17th. This attraction features meet and greets with classic Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, BB-8, and Darth Vader, as well as a number of props and replicas from the films that guests can check out.

In this month’s refurbishment update we continue to wait for news on a reopening date for Fantasmic and the Walt Disney World railroad. At EPCOT we have a closure due to the ongoing International Food & Wine Festival and we are set to see the return of a very popular experience at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. We also hear rumors that one experience and one show may never return to Walt Disney World…

Status: Confirmed

Dates: March 2020 – August 25, 2022

We heard back in May that the popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the Magic Kingdom would reopen this year. We now have confirmation that the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland park will reopen on August 25.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations at both Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and Disney Springs are confirmed to be reopening at a later date. Whether this means later this year or in 2023 we are unsure but we will keep you posted on further announcements regarding these other locations.

At the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, guests aged 3 to 12 have the opportunity to be transformed by an experienced Fairy Godmother apprentice into one of their favorite Disney characters with costumes, make up, hairstyling and accessories.

It has also been confirmed that later this year, guests will be able to choose from a new range of the latest heroes and heroines to be magically transformed into. A new specially designed hair accessory will also be available for those guests with textured hair.

Status: Unconfirmed

Dates: August 22 – September 9, 2022

UPDATE August 19 – For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was set to close for refurbishment beginning on August 22 – September 9. It now seems like it has disappeared from the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar. It still states on the official website page: “From August 22 to September 9, 2022, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration will be closed for routine refurbishment.”

However, if you select any date between the proposed refurbishment dates on the calendar section of the page it says performances are available. This leads us to believe that Disney has decided to cancel this upcoming refurbishment for now. It could be due to the huge crowds in the park and it would make sense to leave this until later in the year when the summer crowds have reduced. Having said this, with Halloween just around the corner and then the winter festivities kicking off we are unsure there is a quieter time in the near future. We will keep you updated on this.

It has been confirmed that Olaf will join the finale of For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration as part of the holiday season.

Status: Confirmed

Dates: Now – TBA 2022

Last year it was announced that Fantasmic! would return to Walt Disney World in 2022 after over two years shuttered. And though we don’t know exactly when Fantasmic! will be coming back to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the west coast version of this show returned to Disneyland Park on May 28, so hopefully, the Walt Disney World version of the show will be returning soon as well.

Work is still continuing on the stadium at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as a permit was just recently filed for improvements in the area. In addition, the moat where the show takes place has been refilled with water and some of the stage equipment has been set up in anticipation of a reopening in the near future.

We now know that Fantasmic! will include a new show sequence which will replace the current Pocahontas scene. It is set to be slightly longer, contain technical enhancements and will feature the following characters; Pocahontas, Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin and Moana with each getting their own time to shine within the sequence.

Nothing has still been announced just yet, but with several other entertainment options returning this month, it seems like a reopening for Fantasmic is imminent, we’re just waiting on a date.

