Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone – Notebookcheck.net

Ads

It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:

Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) division shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it will install a 200-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S23 recently.

The 200-megapixel camera is only destined for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model apparently, but its use here will also result in the sensor becoming more widespread throughout the Android OEM community. But it takes more than a potentially hit-or-miss 200 MP camera to make a flagship smartphone the new standard, so it seems Samsung has also recruited Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor for inclusion as well.

The 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader, which will also only be headed to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, covers a larger area than other sensors and can read two fingers at the same time, thus offering a greater level of security. As pointed out by the source, Alvin (@sondesix), it is already in use in phones like the Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro, and it includes anti-spoofing technology to guard against those who think they can get round its advanced sensing system.

If those weren’t enough exciting prospects for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, yet another leaker has offered up a couple of vague but still interesting rumors about the future flagship, which should turn up in the first quarter of 2023. Anthony (@TheGalox_) reckons fans can also expect a “new battery process” and “faster storage” in the top-end Galaxy device. Potentially, this could mean that the S23 Ultra will sport UFS 4.0 storage, which not only should be up to twice as fast as UFS 3.1 but should also be much more power efficient. A denser battery would allow for higher capacities without the need for larger cells.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon

Some Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors:

• New battery process

• 3D Max Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner

• Faster storage pic.twitter.com/hHsFGun6Ow

ET News & @sondesix & @TheGalox_ & Qualcomm

Teaser image: @HoiIndi

Top 10 Laptops

Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks

under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays

Top 10 Smartphones

Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones

source