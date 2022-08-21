Vivo V25 Pro priced under Rs. 40,000 on launch. Will rival Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) – HT Tech

Ads

Vivo has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone, Vivo V25 Pro in India with the ‘colour-changing’ glass back design, 64 MP OIS Night camera, 120Hz 3D Curved Display, and much more. The handset comes in a ‘Sailing Blue’ and black colour options. The Sailing Blue variant will reportedly turn black when exposed to Sunlight or harsh UV light for a long period; however, black variant won’t change colour. The handset will compete against Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Nothing Phone (1), and Google Pixel 6a in similar price range. Check out the price and key specifications of the Vivo V25 Pro here

Vivo V25 Pro: Key specifications, features

Vivo V25 Pro’s highlight is its design that continues with a curved front display and colour-changing back. It comes with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and upto 120 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz for superior visual and browsing experience. The phone supports an adaptive refresh rate, which can be adjusted based on usage. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

For performance, Vivo V25 Pro runs the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor paired with LPDDR4X RAM, fast UFS 3.1 storage and extended RAM 3.0 feature that provides 8 GB of additional virtual RAM.

For camera, the device ships with a triple camera setup 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera on its rear panel. For selfies, it features a 32 MP front camera. Additionally, the Vivo V25 Pro is equipped with a 4830 mAh battery supported by 66W fast charging. The phone runs Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12.

Vivo V25 Pro: Price in India, sale date and launch offers

Vivo V25 Pro has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage version while its 12GB RAM+256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 39,999. The handset will go on sale from August 25 on Flipkart. com, vivo India e-store and partner retail stores in India.

