Sega Announces Space Channel 5 And Comix Zone Movies – Nintendo Life

Sonic was just the beginning
Sega has had so much success with the Sonic the Hedgehog movies that it has already locked in the third one and confirmed a separate television series starring Knuckles. If this wasn’t enough, it’s now officially confirmed there’ll be Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone adaptations.
“SEGA is partnering with @picturestart to produce film adaptions of Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone!”
The music game Space Channel 5, starring Ulala, started out in 1999 on Dreamcast and even got a GBA version in 2003. You might also know the character from her appearances in other games such as Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing.
As for Comix Zone, you can get a history lesson via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack Mega Drive / Genesis library. It’s a beat ’em up released on these systems in 1995. Speaking of beat ’em ups, there’s also reportedly a Streets of Rage movie in development.
Here are the plots of both movies, according to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter:
“Channel 5, a comedy/dance adaptation of the cult-classic 1999 dance game, will tell the story of a hapless fast-food worker who is recruited by a freedom reporter from the future to save the world from aliens using the one thing that unites all people on the planet: our love of silly viral dances.”
“Zone, an adaptation of the cult console game, follows a jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of color who, when sucked into the final issue of his popular series, must put aside their differences to stop a dangerous supervillain from sowing complete destruction. In the process, they wittily explore the ever-evolving art of storytelling itself.”
How do you feel about more Sega games being adapted into movies? Do you think these IPs will work on the big screen? Leave your thoughts below.
Comments
Comix Zone has the possibility of being something interesting. It just has a painfully 90’s aesthetic that they’re going to need to change…but if they do then it probably won’t feel like Comix Zone anymore. Definitely a product of its time.
OK. Comix Zone has good potential, but Space Channel 5 is gonna need to be a really weird one.
If they can stick to the source material and not do too much realism it can work, but these companies step in and always say “ let’s add hyper realism nobody asked for”
Question : How do you feel about more Sega games being adapted into movies? Do you think these IPs will work on the big screen?
Me :
you know i genuinly asked myself Hollywood ? jet set radio ?
NO keep jet set radio away from hollywood they’ll turn it into a wayyyy to serious movie the whole point of jet set radio was there was a serious actuall background plot with a gang war for turf and graffiti for freedom of expression
Another one I think ANYBODY who actually loves Nigths into dreams could do is make a good nights movie It wouldn’t be hard to make it good
These are really random properties, but I hope they will be good!
Space Channel is just a boring version of Samba De Amigo in my mind.
A space channel 5 movie?! It better be camp as hell. This should be interesting.
The movie Monkeybone with Brendan Frazier is what I imagined a Comix Zone movie would be as a kid.
I’m not that familiar with SC5 but I enjoyed Comix Zone back then. I rather see a new title (a remake even) then a live-action movie though tbh.
It already felt like this before but I really feel like Sega are just letting the success of the Sonic movies getting it to their head, making films of these two very niche games and expecting them to be big sellers like Sonic. They be lucky if even one of their earlier announced film adaptations gets completed.
@ATaco @Pac-Man @Strictlystyles:
According to press releases this is the plot of the two movies.
Space Channel 5: “a comedy/dance adaptation of the cult-classic 1999 dance game, will tell the story of a hapless fast-food worker who is recruited by a freedom reporter from the future to save the world from aliens using the one thing that unites all people on the planet: our love of silly viral dances.”
Comix Zone: “an adaptation of the cult console game, follows a jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of color who, when sucked into the final issue of his popular series, must put aside their differences to stop a dangerous supervillain from sowing complete destruction. In the process, they wittily explore the ever-evolving art of storytelling itself.”
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/sega-adapting-space-channel-5-comix-zone-movies-1235202357/
I can think of several SEGA games I’d like to see as movies before these two, but I’m sure they can make them competently enough. Hopefully.
I have my doubts these will ever actually happen but if they do they seem like pretty much guaranteed flops to me.
Comix Zone seems like a good choice for a movie, just because there have been several similar TV shows and movies, (and parts in movies) where a character gets sucked into a media world.
I’ve never heard of Space Channel 5 before.
@ATaco They can embrace that fun 90s aesthetic instead. Certainly nothing to be embarrassed about.
Yikes Comix Zome will either be “too 90s in a bad way” or “not 90s enough”. I feel bad for whoever is making it but I truly wish them the best of luck!”
Bring Space Channel 5 to Switch and then we can talk about movies.
Comix Zone has potential. Interesting story, awesome soundtrack and a beautiful, unique art style.
An animated movie or something in the style of Sin City would be great. But, I guess, they will do some colorful, family friendly crap. The usual Hollywood crap.
Golden Axe, please
Space Channel 5 was awesome.
“an adaptation of the cult console game, follows a jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of color”
Box ticking =/= Representation. Race, gender or sexual identity reduced to a marketing exercise is insulting to everyone involved, gets the word ‘woke’ dragged through the mud by the right wing loonies (who seem to think being aware of inequality and wanting to do something about it is somehow a bad thing) and sets back the whole thing back to the tokenism of the past.
Can’t wait for Baz Luhrmann’s Space Channel 5
The Sonic movies were big in part because the franchise already had a big fan base and the character is pretty recognizable, plus Jim Carrey. They’re going to need some great writers if they want these movies to stand up on their own.
I just don’t get SEGA anymore. They are sitting on a treasure trove of classic IP’s which they’re always talking about bringing back but never do, and what do they do instead?
Like, who wanted this, really?
I’d like to see the Space Channel 5 games come to modern systems, I’ve never played one and they look fun
Sega is going to bollocks this up. It has Sonic as a bankable franchise, thats it. It isnt Nintendo with endless recognisable characters. Sonic and done. It’s going to sink all its gains in to endless movies, they all tank, and before you know it Sega has done what it has always done, worked itself out of a market. Meanwhile, Nintendo and Sony game movies define the next era of films now the superhero fad is fading slowly away.
Interesting, A good movie help to revive a franchise if it is make with good ideas, and a great adaptation.
For example, Need For Speed the movie, well, It didn’t win any prize, but, really was a example that a movie from a videogame that (originally) lack of history, done with good ideas, good focus and a good plot show a excellent option for enjoying.
Comix Zone was the first Beat ’em Up style game I actually got into. You fight only one or two enemies at a time, the game is strictly 2D sidescrolling with no pseudo-3D “lanes”, and there are items to find, puzzles to solve, and secrets to look for.
This is in contrast to Streets of Rage and its ilk, which bombard you with ten enemies at a time, have an unintuitive “3d arena with 2d planes” system where you can miss because you’re not on the same plane as your opponent, and consist of pretty much nothing but brawling…
Now as I am more experienced, I can “get” the Streets of Rage style of Beat ’em Up, but I still feel like Comix Zone is just much more interesting and engaging to me as a game.
I bought Space Channel5 because it had Michael Jackson in it! Bonus for me that it was an absolutely fantastic game! If Space Michael is in the movie, I’ll Be There
@Slain Except they have been bringing them back. Over the last few years, they’ve brought back Wonder Boy, Shenmue, Streets of Rage, Sakura Wars, Alex Kidd, Monkey Ball, Panzer Dragoon, House of the Dead, Virtua Fighter, and probably a couple more that I’m forgetting about. Heck, they brought back Space Channel 5 itself back in 2020 with a brand new game (it may be a VR game, but, at least in my mind, that doesn’t at all negate the fact that they did, in fact, make a new Space Channel 5 game) The problem is less that they aren’t doing anything with their franchises, and more that they just have too many to be able to reasonably manage at any one time. Back in the 90s, game development was a lot less expensive, and Sega took full advantage of that, easily having a larger output than most other companies at the time, due to them releasing arcade games and console games at a similar pace, with most of those being unique IP. Nowadays, with development costs being much higher, they probably just don’t have the people or the money to make everything that the fans want.
❗️I hope Michael Jackson gets an appearance in the SC5 Movie.
i cant believe i got picked for a part in comix zone. if you didnt want my autograph for the past ten years (in which you have)…yer gonna want it now.
