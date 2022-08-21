Yungeen Ace concert footage, Instagram post among evidence in Ksoo's double murder case – FirstCoastNews.com WTLV-WJXX

Ads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the state proceeds with its double murder case against a Jacksonville rapper, First Coast News on Friday received discovery evidence prosecutors are using.

Hakeem Robinson, 23, known as Ksoo, was indicted by a grand jury in March on two counts of first-degree murder in two different cases.

He was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or ‘Lil Buck’. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or ‘Bibby.’

Part of the state’s evidence includes Robinson and others wearing a No. 10 Mike Bibby NBA Vancouver Grizzlies jersey. Many of Robinson’s songs states how he “smoked” or killed Bibby.

In the evidence the State Attorney released to First Coast News, the name “Bibby” was redacted from the jersey citing Marsey’s Law.

The state is also using videos that include Yungeen Ace as evidence against Robinson. One of those videos is an Instagram live with Ace and Robinson talking to each other. In that video, Ace uses the phrase “Ksoo make your face go,” which is used in many of the entertainer’s rap lyrics. The implication is likely in reference to shooting someone in the face, which is consistent with much of Ksoo’s lyrical content.

That’s clearly seen in another piece of evidence the state is using, a video of Ksoo with a masked person with a gun rapping in a kitchen about killing people. That state’s other video evidence is a 2019 Yungeen Ace concert in Richmond, Virginia. In that video, Ksoo can be seen talking to Ace during show. Also visible is someone with a Mike Bibby jersey. That person is Leroy Whitaker, aka ATK Scotty. Whitaker is now in the Duval County jail charged with one of the same murders Ksoo is charged with.

