Android 13: News, Release Date, and Features – Lifewire

Codenamed Tiramisu, Android 13 is the latest operating system update for Android devices that brings changes to notifications, customizations, privacy, and more.

The new OS began rolling out to Pixel devices on August 15, 2022. It will be available on other devices later this year, probably in September or October. Android 12 was announced at Google I/O in February 2021 and released the following October, so we expect similar timing for Android 13.

Google released developer previews in February and March and put out a beta version every month until July, behind the final release. You can see the full schedule and details on Android’s developer site.

You can get Android 13 through a wireless download to your device, just like how it worked with older versions. You'll get a notification when/if the update is available for your device.

You can also check for an Android OS update manually to “force” the update. Follow that link for specifics. The update options for Pixel devices, for example, is in Settings > System > System update.

There are quite a few changes with this update, some that are slated to arrive in a later Android 13 release.

Many other changes have been documented by Mishaal Rahman at Esper, and others, including these:

Visit Google’s Android 13 page to learn more about the OS.

Most Android devices that support Android 12 can upgrade to Android 13. Including Google Pixel (3 and up), Android 13 will roll out to devices from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi, and more.

You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire. Here are some of the latest stories about Android 13 and Android phones.

