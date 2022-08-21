Galaxy S22's June 2022 software update in the US brings camera improvements – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Last updated: June 20th, 2022 at 16:15 UTC+02:00

Earlier this month, Samsung had released a new software update to the Galaxy S22 series to improve the camera performance. Now, that update has been released in the US, but it’s limited to carrier-locked models for now. Unlocked models could get the update within the next few days.

The latest software update for the carrier-locked models of the Galaxy S22 series in the US bears firmware version S90xUSQU2AVF1. The update is currently available on Xfinity Mobile’s network, and we expect it to be released on other networks soon. The June 2022 security patch fixes over 60 privacy and security-related bugs.

This update improves the sharpness and contrast of still images. The new software also fixes the bug that stopped Single Take mode after capturing just one shot. The white balance of images has been improved while taking pictures of white dogs. Portrait images and the overall camera performance have been improved. Samsung says it also improved memory utilization while recording videos.

If you are a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra user in the US with a carrier-locked model, you can download and install the latest software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the newest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

